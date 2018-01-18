How To Get Free Tea From Dunkin' Donuts To Celebrate National Hot Tea Month

If your heart and soul weren't already frozen solid from our nation's crumbling state of being, then the icy January weather has probably done you dirty. But in my opinion, hot tea is always the best solution to stay warm, so I stock up on tea bags in my kitchen cabinet like nobody's business. And if you're always looking for more tea to add to your supply, you're totally in luck, because your donut go-to is handing out free tea sachets with every purchase in celebration of National Hot Tea Month. Here's how to get free tea from Dunkin' Donuts.

Dunkin' is definitely doing us a solid, because they're going to be giving out complimentary Bold Breakfast Black Tea sachets on Jan. 19 to every customer who makes a purchase between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tea giveaway will be available at each participating Dunkin’ Donuts retailer nationwide, so get your to-go mugs ready for some hot and steamy action. And trust us, we are so, so ready for some free tea.

In addition to their black tea freebies, Dunkin actually has a full lineup of hot teas available for purchase every day in caffeinated and decaffeinated varieties. I honestly had no freaking idea that Dunkin' was such a staple tea destination, but I'm definitely a fan of it. Other unique tea flavors in their hidden tea drawer of dreams, include: Bold Breakfast Black Tea, Harmony Leaf Green Tea, Chamomile Fields Herbal Infusion, Hibiscus Kiss Herbal Infusion, Cool Mint Herbal Infusion, and their newest tea addition that just debuted earlier this year, Decaf Breakfast Tea. What a lineup.

Maybe someday I'll be able to stray away from ordering my beloved medium french vanilla iced coffee with extra almond milk at Dunkin' Donuts, but we'll just have to see. It might not be that easy to order something new, but who could say no to all of these tea options? Seriously, it's kind of a dream come true.

While Dunkin’s extensive and delicious line of teas can be enjoyed hot or cold, and purchased on-the-go from a Dunkin' Donuts retailer, they're also available in boxes at each store. So say goodbye to ordering expensive AF tea at home, because each box of Dunkin' tea contains 15 individually-wrapped pyramid tea sachets, and they go for about $6.99 per box. That really isn't too shabby if you already have your own honey, sugar, soy milk, and cream. Because as we all know, making a proper cup is def mandatory for a happy and functional day.

In addition to their highly-anticipated upcoming National Hot Tea Month celebration, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering two other special deals through February. They'll be selling two Egg and Cheese Wake-up Wrap sandwiches any time of day for only $2, and they'll also be holding a latte "happy hour." If you can manage to sneak out for a coffee break anytime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can get a medium latte for only two freaking dollars, in addition to your two egg sandwiches. No, we're not joking. The latte deal is actually lasting all the way until Feb. 25, so you don't even need to rush to DD. So maybe score both deals, because I don't know, why not?

Whether you're more of a tea-drinker, an egg and cheese aficionado, or if you're hella into coffee, each deal Dunkin' is bringing us this winter is honestly pretty freaking fantastic. So major thanks Dunkin' — you da best, and we'll definitely make it a point to hit up all of your deals this winter season.

