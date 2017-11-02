How To Get Cheap JetBlue Flights During "Game On" Flash Sale If You're Low On Cash

It's always nice to get away during the holiday season, but getting away on the cheap is even nicer. JetBlue must think so too, because the airline is currently hosting a flash sale on select airfare. Read on to learn how to get cheap JetBlue flights during the "Game On" flash sale.

According to Travel +Leisure, the moniker of the sale, "Game On," represents the opportunity to see your favorite football teams play during the peak of the NFL season. If you don't have a favorite team that tosses the pigskin around, don't worry, because attending a football game on your trip is not mandatory to get the deals. To take advantage of the sale, all you need to do is book your flights today, Nov. 2, by 11:59 p.m. EST and fly between Nov. 8, 2017 and Feb. 14, 2018.

If you were thinking this would be a great time to get your Thanksgiving flight, hold that thought. Even though the travel window includes the holidays, there are some blackout dates. The sale doesn't apply to flights from Nov. 16 to Nov. 28 and Dec. 16, 2017 to Jan. 10, 2018. Remember, though, the sale applies to flights all the way through Feb. 14, 2018, so you still have plenty of opportunity to take advantage of these killer deals.

Score a low fare and do your own touchdown dance. Book by 11/2 for travel 11/8/17 - 2/14/18. Blackout dates+Restr. https://t.co/DArBOqDbhz pic.twitter.com/o5FpHRYfnl — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) November 1, 2017

The lowest fares available for a one-way flight will be very useful if you're looking to head somewhere warm during the chilly winter months. If you're based in Chicago, you can grab a one-way flight to Ft. Lauderdale for $39. You can book a return for the same price as well. Nothing can prep you better for the new year than sand and palm trees.

If you're on the East Coast, you can grab a number of flights for just under fifty bucks. Flights from New York City to Boston are only $49, and you can grab a flight from Beantown to the Big Apple for $49 as well. For the same price, a Baltimore-Boston (or the reverse) trip is also waiting for you with an easy-on-the-wallet price tag.

Looking to give your passport a workout? Head to Cancun, Mexico for $94 from Ft. Lauderdale, or $174 from New York City. You can also get to sun and sand in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from New York City for $154 or from Ft Lauderdale for $145.

If you're into taking the "Game On" flash sale literally, you can go watch some of the best football teams for a fraction of the cost of a game ticket. Even if you're not all about first downs and touchdowns, a fall Sunday spent at a football game is not a bad place to be. And at these prices, you'll be a winner no matter what the outcome of the game. You can check out the top-ranked Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN, when you fly to Philly from Boston for $74. You can also grab a flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Philadelphia for $84.

The Eagles aren't the only hot team in Pennsylvania, though, According to ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers are number four in the "Power Rankings." You can check out this top-five team when you grab a flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Pittsburgh for just $59. You can also head to Heinz Field from Boston for $94 (giant foam finger not included).

JetBlue didn't forget about the West Coast, either. Any time is a good time for a Vegas trip (in my opinion), and you'll agree that the time is right when you can book a flight from Long Beach, CA to Las Vegas for $59. If you'd rather head up the coast, a flight to San Francisco from Long Beach, CA will only run you $59 as well.

So, whether you're looking to bundle up and head to the football stadium or relax on the beach, JetBlue's "Game On" flash sale has deals that can help you do both. Sounds like the perfect excuse to gift yourself an early holiday present. Just remember, book your flights today, Nov. 2, by 11:59 EST.

