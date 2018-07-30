There are lots of things I really miss about being a kid. I miss not selling my soul to New York City rent, and I miss not fully relying on myself to make a wholesome dinner (as opposed to, like, a bag of popcorn). Most importantly, though, I really miss Happy Meal toys. I used to live for those tiny action figures, Beanie Babies, and model race cars. So, if you, too, miss the spectacular days of receiving Happy Meal toys, here's how to get a McDonald's MacCoin. It's basically a Happy Meal toy for adults, and I seriously need one.

On Thursday, Aug. 2, McDonald's is celebrating a major milestone. No, it isn't Ronald McDonald's birthday, and it won't be celebrating my 50th order of french fries this year. However, it will be celebrating the glorious 50th anniversary of the McDonald's Big Mac, according to ABC6, and they're throwing down in the best way possible. To celebrate, 14,000 participating McDonald's locations nationwide will be giving away free MacCoins to each customer who orders a Big Mac during Thursday's lunch rush, so make sure to get there bright and early. There's only a limited number of MacCoins in the country, and you probably should know that they're super valuable.

"What is a MacCoin good for?" you might ask. Well, it's kind of a blessing from above. Aside from the fact that it's commemorative of the world's greatest sandwich, and that it makes you feel like a kid getting a Happy Meal toy, it's also good for one free Big Mac, per USA Today. You can trade it in anytime between Friday, Aug. 3, and Dec. 31, 2018. Yes, you heard that correctly, and it's a really big deal. Whether you're craving a free sandwich, or if you want to keep it as a souvenir for the rest of your life, the MacCoin is a brilliant relic and it should be cherished forever.

This isn't the only deal you can get to benefit from your McDonald's trips for the rest of the year, though, because you can get yourself a free medium order of french fries every Friday through the rest of the year. To do so, download the McDonald's app from the App Store or Google Play Store, and register an account through the app. You'll get a ton of really great deals, including a free order of medium fries with every $1 purchase. It'll be good for every Friday through the rest of the year, and it's so worth it. You'll just have to show the coupon on the app, and buy any item that amounts to at least $1. Then, those golden treasures will be yours for no extra charge.

Let's be real — there are very few places that bring me back to my childhood, more than McDonald's. Aside from its fun-as-heck Play Places, as well as its gourmet-level fries that I constantly crave, the Happy Meal toys are everything... and now they're basically available to adults. There's absolutely nothing stopping me from getting a free MacCoin with my meal this Thursday, because Happy Meal toys are seriously everything I could ever want. It's definitely going to be a #TBT for the books.