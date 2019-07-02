Costco food samples. Hotel beauty products. BOGO deals. Anytime I have the chance to snag something without paying for it, I do. If you also revel in life's little giveaways then pay attention, because the details on how to get a free CVS gift bag in July are below. You read that right — your favorite pharmacy is making Christmas in July a real thing by handing out swag bags filled with legitimately covetable beauty products all month long, so trust me when I say this is a freebie you don't want to miss out on.

While the giveaway has technically already started, there's a catch: you must be a Beauty Club member to get in on it currently. Between now and July 6, members who spend $25 on beauty at CVS.com will be able to score a bag simply by entering a code at checkout. If you want a bag with pink detailing, you enter FREEBAGPINK; if you want a bag with blue detailing, enter FREEBAGBLUE. Signing up for Beauty Club is free and it'll let you score other great deals throughout the year, so there's really no reason not to do it.

If for some reason you don't want to become a Beauty Club member, fear not. From July 7 to July 27, non-members will also be able to snag a free gift bag by spending $30 on beauty products at any CVS location. Treat yourself to a few new makeup products or re-stock that half-empty bottle of conditioner in your shower early in order to get in on the deal — it's beyond worth it.

In terms of what the gift bags will include, it's a spread of products that you'll be genuinely glad you own. Your skin and hair will also thank you for using them. Maskers, you'll be excited to hear that a Beauty 360 Watermelon & Vitamin E After Sun Mask, an Oh K! Cucumber After Sun Sheet Mask, and a The Crème Shop Dead Sea Mud Mask are all included. Prepare for your happiest complexion ever! The bag is also looking out for you in terms of sun protection and after-sun care, seeing as it includes a SunBum 3-1 Hair Conditioning Spray, a SunBum SPF 30 Chapstick, and a SunBum SPF 30 Travel Size Sunscreen. A SunBum hair elastic and sticker are also included, because you can never have enough hairbands and who doesn't love a sticker? To round its offerings, the bag will include a Wet ‘n Wild Hello Halo Liquid Highlighter, which will help you achieve that perfect dewy glow that summer beauty goals are made of.

If you thought that was all, there's still one little surprise in store. You'll also be gifted with $3 off coupon for Maybelline's SPF 50 Dream Cover Foundation, which hasn't even launched yet but will drop sometime in July. A discount on something yet to be released? Yes, please! There's never been a better excuse than that to buy a new makeup product.