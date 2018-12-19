You might have noticed a certain tee popping up on your Instagram feed as of late. Numerous big name celebrities have sported a version of the style that's personalized to them and now, you can get in on the fun too. Custom 100% DKNY shirts are currently shoppable via a two-week only digital pop-up shop but seeing as it ends this Friday, December 21, I suggest you get to clicking ASAP and order yourself one before they're gone forever.

To follow up their 100% DKNY campaign, the brand made a select number of tees for celebrities and influencers that were customized to speak to each of their personalities and backgrounds. The campaign itself was "a celebration of New York’s diversity and an ode to a new generation of hustlers, breakers and multi-hyphenates," as described in a press release, so it makes sense that DKNY would want to outfit those they celebrated in custom gear. Model Alana Arrington's tee, for example, reads: "34% Iowa Grown/ 24% Harlem Forever/ 13% Bucket Star/ 7% Street Smart/ 22% Go Go Go." Ultimately, these numbers equate to her being 100 percent DKNY. Other celebrities to receive shirts of their own included Kim Kardashian West, Nicki Minaj, Kris Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Lena Waithe, Olivia Culpo, Eva Chen, Jasmine Sanders, and more.

The "100% DKNY” product you’ve seen taking over Instagram, is available exclusively on iamdkny.com with net profits from the digital pop-up donated to Ronald McDonald House New York. (Photo credit: Courtesy of DKNY)

Itching for a tee yourself? You're in luck. "Now, following considerable social media engagement, DKNY will allow fans the opportunity to create their very own custom tees and totes printed with the elements that make each of them unique, and ultimately, 100% DKNY,'" the brand revealed in a press release. Available to shop exclusively on iamdkny.com, the tees and totes can be personalized with any formula you want that will represent yourself or someone you want to give the coolest gift ever to this year. Whether you want to go serious and real or playful and fun is up to you. A tote will run you $25 and a tee will cost you $50, meaning they might just be some of the most affordable custom gifts ever. What's more, they'll be delivered in sleek black pizza boxes—"cool, clever, and very New York," as DKNY describes—with the slogan "Freshly Made For You" on the inside of the lid.

In true holiday spirit, DKNY has vowed to donate net profits from the products to Ronald McDonald House New York, which provides temporary housing for the families of children who are being treated for cancer in New York. There's no better reason to shop than to shop for good, so go ahead and make someone else's day by making your own.

While the digital pop-up's full run lasts two weeks, we're down to the final three days you can shop it. Start brainstorming which percentages might be able to tell your or your giftee's personal story, head to iamdkny.com, and get creating. To be honest, I think I would actually prefer unwrapping one of these tees over a freshly baked pizza, and that's saying a lot.