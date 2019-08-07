If you've been dying to try the newly-released IT Cosmetics x Drybar Mascara then you're in luck as you can now cop two for the price of one on QVC. If you're wondering how to get two IT Cosmetics x Drybar Lash Blow Out Mascaras for the price of one, you simply head over to QVC.com ASAP as this deal is only happening while supplies last.

While it's not exactly a sale per se, this deal that is exclusive to QVC is only happening until the mascara sells out. And considering it's an extremely good deal, you're going to want to hop on it before everyone else does. As far as the pricing goes, the new IT Cosmetics mascara regularly retails for $25 a piece, but on QVC.com, you can cop the mascara in a pack of two for just $29. So basically, you're getting two for the price of one, buying one and getting the second free, or getting almost 50% off. No matter how you look at it, it's a pretty awesome deal.

If you haven't tried the mascara yet, then now is obviously a very good time to do so. And if you haven't, you should also know just how well the mascara works. The new release is IT Cosmetics' first-ever mascara and it is inspired by the kind of blow out that you get from a top-tier hair salon like Drybar. From the voluminous (hair) lift that you leave the salon with, to the round barrel brushes that Drybar uses for blowouts, the mascara is inspired by the entire Drybar experience.

The microsphere brush, that looks just like the gray and yellow round brushes used at Drybar, gently catches and grips your lashes to give you major lift from the root to the tip. So much lift that the brands promise that your lashes will look 19 times more voluminous than they did before you applied the mascara.

The mascara itself is packed with biotin, vitamin E, collagen, jojoba oil, and palm oil for a nourishing combination of nutrients to lather on your lashes. This combination of nutrients and oils are also what keeps the mascara from leaving your lashes stiff and clumpy. Instead, lashes are soft to the touch, fluffy, and of course, voluminous.

If you're not yet familiar with QVC's beauty section, then you should get acquainted very quickly as the ecommerce site is constantly offering up pretty amazing deals on some super popular brands. When scrolling the site's beauty selection you can find brands like Tatcha, Urban Decay, Philosophy, Living Proof, and more, all at steeply discounted prices.

The Lash Blow Out Mascara just launched a few weeks ago back in July, so it's pretty rare for such a new release to go on sale so soon after hitting the market — especially at such a dramatic discount. So if you've been dying to try the new mascara out on your lashes, or you simply want to get a good deal on a volumizing mascara, then I suggest you head over to QVC.com ASAP to take advantage of this deal while supplies last.