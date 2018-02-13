As someone who was not in her first real relationship until the not-so-ripe age of 23, I know what it's like to be single on Valentine's Day. I'm not even a big Valentine's Day person but it can be hard not to feel acutely aware of your singleness when every couple in your life feels compelled to flaunt their love in your face on this one day of the year. If you are all too familiar with that feeling and are left wondering how to feel less lonely on Valentine’s Day, I come bearing pointers!
Even if calling your mom or hanging at your local coffee shop don't seem that appealing to you, don't fret! You can still have a nice Valentine's Day...even if you're single. The trick is to do something that truly makes you happy. No matter what that is.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.