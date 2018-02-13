Elite Daily
How To Feel Less Lonely On Valentine’s Day, According To 10 Women

As someone who was not in her first real relationship until the not-so-ripe age of 23, I know what it's like to be single on Valentine's Day. I'm not even a big Valentine's Day person but it can be hard not to feel acutely aware of your singleness when every couple in your life feels compelled to flaunt their love in your face on this one day of the year. If you are all too familiar with that feeling and are left wondering how to feel less lonely on Valentine’s Day, I come bearing pointers!

A recent Reddit AskWomen thread asked women to share what they do when they're feeling lonely and...break out your iCal, my friends, because they've got some great ideas for things to do.

Go for a long walk with your pet.

/u/Notthatgreatdane

Either play video games or cook.

/u/Pillowscience21

Look for some gratification online.

/u/AGhibliPlant

Immerse yourself in a new hobby.

/u/mollieegh

Snuggle up with your feline friend in bed.

/u/kittycate0530

Turn to your friends.

/u/pootHQ

Watch a movie, preferably a rom-com.

/u/Collegegirl40

Work out with other people.

/u/carlislecoady

Go chill at your local coffee shop.

/u/AdorationBlues

Remember your mom was your BAE before any other dorks made their way into your life.

/u/mrsdoubleu

Even if calling your mom or hanging at your local coffee shop don't seem that appealing to you, don't fret! You can still have a nice Valentine's Day...even if you're single. The trick is to do something that truly makes you happy. No matter what that is.

