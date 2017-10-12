How To Enter Oreo's Mystery Flavor Contest To Win Lots Of Money, Because There's Still Time

Oreo is no stranger to coming up with cookie flavors. It seems like there's always a new flavor hitting the shelves of your local grocery store. Now, the cookie company is putting a spin on their creations by releasing a Mystery Flavor. Not only that, but if you purchase a package of the newest cookies, you could be a big (and I mean big) winner. Read on to learn how to enter Oreo's Mystery Flavor contest.

The Mystery Flavor Oreos were released on Oct. 9, and that means that you could go out and buy a package and enter the contest right away. According Oreo's contest website, all you have to do is guess the Mystery Flavor for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $50,000. Easy enough, right? Just make sure that you get your guess in by the end of the day on Nov. 30, 2017. That's plenty of time for dissecting the flavor profile of this Mystery Flavor.

If your taste buds are giving you a little trouble, you can always turn to the internet for some help. A chosen few were sent packages of the Mystery Flavor from Oreo so they could give them a taste test before the public could get their hands on them. According to both Delish and Foodbeast, the cookie definitely has a fruity flavor. Both websites described it as like Froot Loops or Fruity Pebbles.

They aren't the only ones who think the flavor might have come straight out of your favorite '90s cereal box. Amanda Fama, my editor at Elite Daily, was also one of the lucky ones to get a chance to taste Oreo's Mystery Flavor cookies. Obviously, I needed details, and she says, "It tastes super fruity, like Froot Loops or Fruity Pebbles. I love it."

If you're keeping track, that's three-for-three taste testers that agree that the flavor is very reminiscent of your favorite fruity cereals. Now that we have some flavor opinions, let's get into how you can win that money.

According to the official rules on the contest website, the first way to enter is to buy a package of the Mystery Flavor, give it a taste, and then enter your personal information and best guess of the flavor on the official contest website.

If you're not going to buy the Mystery Flavor Oreos and you're also looking for a way to use up those 3" x 5" index cards that you have laying around, you can enter without a purchase or a correct guess by simply hand-printing your name, street address, city, state, zip, daytime phone number, email, and birthdate on a 3" x 5" piece of paper. Once your hand stops cramping up, because the last time your wrote that much with a pen was in 2000, you can address a #10 stamped envelope to: Mystery OREO – Guess Flavor, P.O. Box 5029, Department: 832386, Kalamazoo MI 49003-5029, according to the official contest rules.

OK, that might sound like a little bit more effort than just clicking on a webpage, but you are automatically entered to win $50,000, and you don't even have to guess the correct flavor. Also, you can enter once per email address or person per day.

Once again, the contest is open until 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 30, 2017. If you're looking for some expert opinions, you might consider buying a package and bringing them to your Thanksgiving dinner this year. Just make sure you're hitting up the family members that really know what they're talking about when it comes to food. And, hey, since it involves cookies, the kids' table might be the best place to start.

No matter what your methods are for taste testing the Mystery Flavor Oreos, they could lead to you becoming $50,000 richer.

