How To Edit Your 2017 Snapchat Memories Story So You Can Pick & Choose The Moments

I don't know about y'all, but in my opinion, one of the best parts of any holiday is getting a holiday greeting from Team Snapchat. Sure, some people think they're corny, but I always enjoy the short animations — they get me a bit more into the spirit even when I'm stressed out about plans, decorations, and outfits. This year, Snapchat is going above and beyond and giving us something extra special to help ring in the new year: a shareable "2017 Story," populated with highlights from your Snapchat Memories. Snapchat will curate the Story, but if you think you have a better idea of your most epic moments of 2017, have no fear: You can edit your 2017 Snapchat Memories Story, and we're going to tell you how to do it.

In order to edit your 2017 Story, you'll first need to access it. This can be done by simply swiping up or tapping on the "Memories" icon at the bottom of your screen. From there, your 2017 Story will be located at the top of the “ALL” tab, and you can opt to watch, edit, save, or share it with your family and friends. If you wish to edit, simply tap on the "Edit" option and you'll see all of the Snaps from the story. Tap on the "X" in the top left corner of the photo or video to delete it from your 2017 Story. When you're all set, you can press "Done" at the bottom of the screen, and it will update.

This feature is particularly useful if you're looking to share your 2017 Story, which the app encourages users to do. Maybe you don't want everyone to see that video of you at the bar on your birthday, or you don't want everyone to know how many times you ordered Eggs Benedict at lunch this year (#eggsplosion). With the edit feature, you can combine your own discretion with Snapchat's careful curation and create the perfect story to share with your friends and family.

Your initial story will be created by Snapchat based on a "combination of signals such as the location, date, or captions associated with each Snap," and will of course be totally unique and one-of-a-kind. In addition to being able to share your story, you can also save it for yourself, which is useful if you want to post it on another platform like Twitter or Facebook.

The Memories feature first launched in the summer of 2016 and totally changed the game when it came to saving snaps. Earlier, anything you saved went to your camera roll — but Memories created a separate photo bank that is accessible at any time. The archive made posting old Snaps super easy.

The same update also included more convenient search capabilities and the introduction of "My Eyes Only." Everyone has been there: You're scrolling through your Memories with a family member or friend, reminiscing on times spent together and sharing funny moments that they weren't there for, when all of a sudden you happen upon a private snap — awkward! To combat this, Snapchat added My Eyes Only, a private archive where you can place Snaps that you would prefer not to share with others. Honestly, sometimes I forget that this feature exists, but it's super useful for avoiding any uncomfortable moments.

Snapchat on YouTube

According to Snapchat, on average, over one third of daily active Snapchatters swipe into Memories each day. Additionally, tens of millions of Snapchatters simply save their Snaps to Memories every single day. With the exciting new 2017 Story, I definitely think even more people will be tapping into their Memories folder, at least to mark the end of one year and the beginning of a new one.

