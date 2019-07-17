How To Do Paris In 4 Days As A Solo Traveler To Get The Most Out Of Your Trip
Like many eager wanderlusters, Paris has always been a dream destination of mine. Parisian icons like Eiffel Tower, the pyramid of the Louvre, and all the crêpes and macarons I could ever possibly want have been on my mind for as long as I can remember. So when the time finally came for me to cross the "City of Lights" off of my travel bucket list, I couldn't have been more excited. Though the trip was short, I figured out how to do Paris in four days so I could get the most out of my trip.
I created a Google Map for myself so I could plan out each landmark I wanted to see, and used various methods of transportation to see the city from above ground. By grouping together parts of the city, I was able to check out quite a few landmarks in a really short amount of time — and capture incredible content along the way. I even brought a Bluetooth remote-controlled tripod so I could take photos at my own pace.
Paris is a magical city, and I finally understand why everyone I know who has been there can't stop raving about it. I loved going there for the first time as a solo traveler, because I feel like it really allowed me to experience the city in the best way. Though the trip was a short four-day period, it was definitely a sweet one. Paris, je t'aime, mon amour.
1. Pick Accommodations In A Central Location
Through HotelTonight, I was able to find a room at a charming hotel called The Chess Hotel. It was right off of Boulevard des Italiens near Palais Garnier, which was the perfect spot for me to be. I was within a block of several different metro stations, and The Louvre was within walking distance.
Being in such a central location also allowed me to take a break in the middle of the day when it got really hot. On some days, I even changed outfits so I could capture more travel #content.
2. Group Together The Spots You Want To See
Paris has many incredible places to see, and four days is almost too short a time to fit them all in. However, I found that mapping out all of the places I wanted to go to and putting them into groups helped me properly divide and conquer all of the things I wanted to experience.
I created a Google Map of all of the places I wanted to see, with the prioritized places in one color and all of the other places in a different color. From there, I was able to group together places I could see all at once just by walking or scootering between them. (For example, I grouped together Arc de Triomphe, Place de la Concorde, Grand Palais, Pont Alexandre III, and Champs-Élysées into one total trip.)
Doing this helped keep me organized and allowed me to most efficiently explore the city.
3. Bring A Bluetooth Remote-Controlled Tripod
Solo traveling means that it can be difficult to get stunning travel photos. Asking people to take your photo can be awkward — plus, they might not know how to capture exactly what you want — and if you're in a more remote area with less people around, you don't have many options.
For this trip, I invested in a Bluetooth remote-controlled tripod so I'd be able to take all of my own photos, regardless of where I was. I was able to capture some of my favorite travel photos ever by setting up my tripod whenever I wanted pics.
4. Take Above-Ground Transportation So You Can See More Places
When I'm attempting to fit a lot of sights into a very short trip, I always try to keep my transportation above ground. Whether that meant biking, scootering, taking pedicabs, or going on small tours, I realized that the best way to see Paris was to stay above ground.
Even though the metro can be the most efficient way to travel around the city, I loved having the flexibility of going around above ground. Especially because of the way I grouped my destinations, I didn't have to rely on the metro at all during the entire time I was there.
5. Carry Cash
One of the best parts of Paris, at least for me, is the option to pop by a café, crepe stand, or coffee cart to pick up a quick bite or just people watch while you're taking a break from going around the city. I brought Euros with me so that I'd be able to easily stop by whenever I wanted a quick break.
Though it's totally possible to explore Paris with just your credit or debit card, I found that it was easier just to have cash on-hand for quick transactions like stops at a food cart. Plus, having cash helped me keep track of how much I was spending throughout the trip.
6. Turn On Your Phone's Data Or Get A SIM Card
I don't think I ever would have gotten around Paris without my maps apps on my phone. Navigating your way through the streets can be confusing, and I still haven't entirely figured out the whole arrondissement setup of the city. Having my phone data available helped me figure out how to get around each neighborhood and find all of the places that I wanted to see.