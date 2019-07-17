Like many eager wanderlusters, Paris has always been a dream destination of mine. Parisian icons like Eiffel Tower, the pyramid of the Louvre, and all the crêpes and macarons I could ever possibly want have been on my mind for as long as I can remember. So when the time finally came for me to cross the "City of Lights" off of my travel bucket list, I couldn't have been more excited. Though the trip was short, I figured out how to do Paris in four days so I could get the most out of my trip.

I created a Google Map for myself so I could plan out each landmark I wanted to see, and used various methods of transportation to see the city from above ground. By grouping together parts of the city, I was able to check out quite a few landmarks in a really short amount of time — and capture incredible content along the way. I even brought a Bluetooth remote-controlled tripod so I could take photos at my own pace.

Paris is a magical city, and I finally understand why everyone I know who has been there can't stop raving about it. I loved going there for the first time as a solo traveler, because I feel like it really allowed me to experience the city in the best way. Though the trip was a short four-day period, it was definitely a sweet one. Paris, je t'aime, mon amour.

1. Pick Accommodations In A Central Location @kristincorpuz_ Through HotelTonight, I was able to find a room at a charming hotel called The Chess Hotel. It was right off of Boulevard des Italiens near Palais Garnier, which was the perfect spot for me to be. I was within a block of several different metro stations, and The Louvre was within walking distance. Being in such a central location also allowed me to take a break in the middle of the day when it got really hot. On some days, I even changed outfits so I could capture more travel #content.

2. Group Together The Spots You Want To See @kristincorpuz_ Paris has many incredible places to see, and four days is almost too short a time to fit them all in. However, I found that mapping out all of the places I wanted to go to and putting them into groups helped me properly divide and conquer all of the things I wanted to experience. I created a Google Map of all of the places I wanted to see, with the prioritized places in one color and all of the other places in a different color. From there, I was able to group together places I could see all at once just by walking or scootering between them. (For example, I grouped together Arc de Triomphe, Place de la Concorde, Grand Palais, Pont Alexandre III, and Champs-Élysées into one total trip.) Doing this helped keep me organized and allowed me to most efficiently explore the city.

3. Bring A Bluetooth Remote-Controlled Tripod @kristincorpuz_ Solo traveling means that it can be difficult to get stunning travel photos. Asking people to take your photo can be awkward — plus, they might not know how to capture exactly what you want — and if you're in a more remote area with less people around, you don't have many options. For this trip, I invested in a Bluetooth remote-controlled tripod so I'd be able to take all of my own photos, regardless of where I was. I was able to capture some of my favorite travel photos ever by setting up my tripod whenever I wanted pics.

4. Take Above-Ground Transportation So You Can See More Places @kristincorpuz_ When I'm attempting to fit a lot of sights into a very short trip, I always try to keep my transportation above ground. Whether that meant biking, scootering, taking pedicabs, or going on small tours, I realized that the best way to see Paris was to stay above ground. Even though the metro can be the most efficient way to travel around the city, I loved having the flexibility of going around above ground. Especially because of the way I grouped my destinations, I didn't have to rely on the metro at all during the entire time I was there.

5. Carry Cash @kristincorpuz_ One of the best parts of Paris, at least for me, is the option to pop by a café, crepe stand, or coffee cart to pick up a quick bite or just people watch while you're taking a break from going around the city. I brought Euros with me so that I'd be able to easily stop by whenever I wanted a quick break. Though it's totally possible to explore Paris with just your credit or debit card, I found that it was easier just to have cash on-hand for quick transactions like stops at a food cart. Plus, having cash helped me keep track of how much I was spending throughout the trip.