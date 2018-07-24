Bali and yoga go together like peanut butter and jelly. The Indonesian island is full of yoga studios, health cafes, and those who are on a quest to find themselves. Whether you're a master yogi or a beginner, you will find your place in Bali's massive yoga scene. Plenty of retreats are hosted here, but you may not have the extra cash to dish out in order to attend one. Fortunately, you can create a DIY yoga retreat in Bali that will make you feel super refreshed and recharged, at a fraction of the cost.

Maybe you only discovered that Bali was a spiritual paradise after reading the famed Eat, Pray, Love, or perhaps you've been interested in visiting the island ever since you could remember. Either way, Bali is the place to be if you want to perfect your Downward-Facing Dog. You'll be surrounded by like-minded people who want to start practicing yoga or improve their skills. If you currently have a strong desire to recharge or step away from life's daily struggles, then a yoga retreat might transform your life. If the cost is a worry for you, then there are some ways that you can create your very own yoga retreat on a budget.

Do Your Own Research Kayla Snell/Stocksy In general, travel is usually more affordable when you do it yourself. Tour companies charge a premium for convenience, so you're likely to save a ton if you book everything yourself. Sure, it might take more time, but it will be worth the investment. Take some time to research blogs, booking sites, and travel guides for great travel deals. Compare prices, and decide what works best for your budget. When you book everything yourself, you eliminate the middle man and save a fortune. You'll also get the freedom to choose what you eat and operate on your own schedule.

Choose A Town That Suits Your Needs Felixhug/Stocksy When it comes to where to base yourself in Bali, choose wisely. Ubud is known for yoga, however there are other locations that might suit your needs. Your location will dictate food costs, restaurant options, and ease of transportation. Canggu is also full of yoga studios, and it's perfect for those who might want to sign up for surf lessons alongside their yoga practice. Sanur is also home to a number of yoga studios, and its coastal location is perfect for those who want to check out nearby islands.

Locate A Yoga Studio Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy You'll have no problem finding a yoga studio in Bali. Once you've decided what part of Bali you want to stay in, spend time researching which yoga studio is best for you. This may depend on skill level, number of classes offered, cost per class, additional offerings, teacher experience, and size of class. In order to make the most of your experience, it's important that you choose a studio that fits your personality and needs. This will make such a difference in your practice and growth. Test the studio out by purchasing a one-day pass before buying a week-long or month-long class. If you like it, you'll save money by purchasing an unlimited or long-term class pass.

Find The Perfect Accommodation Colin Anderson/Stocksy If the atmosphere in Bali isn't calming enough, there are plenty of unique accommodation options that will give you the much-needed space to recharge. This hostel offers free daily yoga, so you can get you can practice for free. If hostels aren't your thing, you can book a home rental on Airbnb or search for a hotel with a peaceful atmosphere. If you want to connect with true Balinese culture, then consider booking a homestay with a local family. Be sure to choose accommodations near the yoga studio you choose. You'll be able to walk to the studio on a daily basis and eliminate transportation costs.

Find Health-Conscious Cafes Susan Brooks - Dammann/Stocksy Retreats are all about restoring your body, and this includes nourishment. Enjoy healthy Balinese food when you eat at traditional warungs, or local restaurants. They usually serve delicious fruit juices and smoothies. Alternatively, there's an endless amount of health-focused cafes that will nourish your body and soul. You can fill your body with plenty of superfoods, detox juices, smoothie bowls, wellness shots, and probiotics. If you're vegan or vegetarian, you'll be happy to know that Bali is basically plant-based Heaven!

Treat Yo' Self Hey Ciara You can treat yo' self on a budget in Bali. There are plenty of wellness spas that range from low to high cost. You can pamper yourself with an affordable massage, facial, pedicure, or sound healing. At this spa, you won't break the bank paying for a traditional massage and Instagrammable flower bath soak.