How To Audition To Be A Mermaid At Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, Because This Is Your Dream Job

If you're currently residing somewhere that does its best impression of a tundra in the winter months, then you're probably seriously thinking about getting to somewhere warmer. Of course, it's tough to simply head out of town right after the holidays, but there is a way you could soak up the sun and actually get paid to do so. Read on to learn how to audition to be a mermaid at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park and finally land the job of your under-the-sea dreams.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Spring Hill, Florida is famous for its long-standing mermaid show. The underwater extravaganza has been taking place since 1947, and now it is your chance to possibly join the mermaid crew. The Florida attraction is currently hiring full-time mermaids to join the 17 mermaids already performing daily, according to Cosmopolitan.

It's no easy gig to snag, though, since the job requirements go beyond just having cartoon-worthy red hair and an expertise in "thingamabobs" (like your favorite Disney mermaid, Ariel). To audition for your very own sparkly fin on Jan. 13, you'll need to be able to complete a timed 300-yard endurance swim (swimming both with and against the water's current), tread water for at least ten minutes, and then perform underwater ballet moves, such as flips fit for a mermaid.

Weeki Wachee Springs shared the news of the mermaid openings on its Twitter page.

Pro tip: keep a smile on your face during the underwater portion of the audition. According to The Tampa Bay Times, the people in charge of choosing the next mermaids keep a close eye at how "panicky" or "comfortable" the candidates appear behind the glass. So, make sure you keep your cool as you perform underwater mermaid magic.

If you're selected as an underwater performer, you'll then be put through a year of training that will include becoming SCUBA certified. The certification is important to ensure that you'll be able to safely perform moves like "the Ferris wheel", which requires you to drop your breathing hoses (!) and swim in a loop while holding on to your fellow mermaids' tails — yeah, I think I'll stick to my current mermaid impression of performing a passable rendition of "Part of Your World."

If you have the lung capacity and the mermaid spirit, though, then get ready to swim — a lot. Given that the mermaids perform 365 days a year, you'll need to be ready to perform four days a week if you are chosen. According to the Weeki Wachee Springs website, there are two different shows: "The Little Mermaid" and "Fish Tails." "The Little Mermaid" show is described as a "classic told unlike any other." You'll swim out the story about when "the Little Mermaid celebrates her birthday and comes face to face with her Prince!"

"Fish Tails" is all-encompassing and illustrates "underwater feats from the past six decades, including eating and drinking underwater."

Both shows are performed in the submerged 400-seat auditorium. All eyes will be on you in mermaid character as you perform in the 74-degree spring water. If that sounds a little chilly to you, you can join some of your fellow mermaids in the "hot room" to warm up after the show. Or, you could go bask in Florida sun on your off days.

When and if you're chosen to join the underwater mermaid crew, you'll make $10 an hour. So, if you've always dreamed of living out your mermaid dreams, now is your time to make it happen.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.