Emily in Paris has raised a lot of questions for audiences. There's the question of how she can afford her designer wardrobe, or why she thought it was a good idea to move to Paris without speaking any French at all. Now, star Lily Collins has addressed one of the most pressing questions: How old is Emily in Emily in Paris? But her answer is leaving audiences more confused than ever before.

In Emily in Paris, Collins plays Emily Cooper, a young social media expert who moves to Paris for her dream job. In a recent interview with British Vogue, Collins provided some more details about Emily that viewers might not be able to pick up on from the show itself, like her age. Collins said, "I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific 'number' for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college. Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish."

You read that right. Collins says her character Emily — who's supposed to have a master's degree and runs social media strategy for a high-end marketing firm — is supposed to be around 22 years old. Twenty! Two!

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Collins went on to say, "She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss. She’s a smart cookie and really innovative — and this is not her first rodeo doing what she does. She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships."

Based on Collins' description of her character, she sounds like an absolute prodigy. To have obtained a master's degree, completed multiple internships, and earned several promotions at your company all by the age of 22 is no easy feat. Fans on Twitter are both fascinated and deeply disturbed by this revelation.

Emily in Paris hasn't been renewed for a second season yet, but if and when it does, perhaps the writers can dig into more of the mystery of how Emily became so accomplished at such a young age.

Season 1 of Emily in Paris is on Netflix now.