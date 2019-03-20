On Wednesday, March 20, Apple surprised the tech world by releasing its second generation of new and improved wireless earbuds. With a lot of cool new features to take advantage of, iOS users may be wondering: How much will the new AirPods cost and when can you purchase them? Here's what to know about getting your hands on Apple's newest gadgets.

Since Samsung rolled out their Galaxy Buds back in February 2019, speculation has been swirling about a potential release date for Apple's second generation of wireless earbuds. The white buds have become a staple since Apple released its original AirPods back in 2016, and they were definitely due for an upgrade after Galaxy Buds launched earlier this year with several technological upgrades over its competitor — most notably, innovative on-the-go charging abilities and hands-free connectivity.

On March 20, Apple surprised the tech community by announcing the arrival of their new AirPods, which appears to close the gap between the original AirPods and the Galaxy Buds. First and foremost, you'll be happy to know that you can snag the new AirPods for the same price as the originals ($159), but if you want all the new features, you'll have to shell out just a little bit more money. iOS faithfuls will be happy to know that there is wireless charging available for their newest model of AirPods. With Apple's first generation of wireless headphones, the only way to give your AirBuds some juice was by charging their case, then charging them in the case for a significant period of time. It was pretty inconvenient if you were out and about and forgot to give your chase an extra charge, which is why the newest feature of the Airpods is such a lifesaver.

In addition to improved audio, synchronization, and battery life (these babies reportedly boast up to 50 percent more talk time compared to their predecessors, according to the press release), Apple has also added hands-free capabilities to its newest gadget. Simply by saying "Hey Siri," listeners can now opt to call someone, change the song, adjust the volume, or even get directions.

Courtesy of Apple

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, opened up about the product's improvements in the press release:

AirPods delivered a magical wireless experience and have become one of the most beloved products we’ve ever made. They connect easily with all of your devices, and provide crystal clear sound and intuitive, innovative control of your music and audio.

He continued:

"The world’s best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free 'Hey Siri' and the convenience of a new wireless battery case."

With all these cool upgrades on show, you might be wondering if you'll have to break the bank if you want to purchase the newest AirPods. Surprisingly enough, you could potentially buy the new AirPods for just $159 — the exact same price as its predecessor — if you purchase it with its regular charging case. However, buying the second generation of Apple earbuds with a wireless charging case will cost you just $40 more, or $199.

Courtesy of Apple

Don't want to upgrade right away? iOS users who purchased the first AirPods can still get in on the wireless action by purchasing a special wireless charging case for $79, meaning you won't have to worry about your headphones dying mid-jam while you're commuting.

The best part about all of this is that you can order the new AirPods with the charging case of your choice or the $79 wireless charging case by itself starting on Wednesday, March 20 at Apple.com or at Apple stores starting next week. All products will ship out on March 27, meaning that if you order yours now, you have potentially just one week to go before you can get in on the Airpods' improved user experience.