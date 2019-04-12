It's truly been years since fans first heard that Disney would be launching their own streaming service, but fans finally got all the details on April 12, and you're gonna want to sit down for this. The Disney+ service will launch on Nov. 12, 2019, and it's going to be chock full of all your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Pixar movies and shows. But how much will Disney+ cost? For big Disney fans, you'll be happy to know it won't be a big blow to your wallet. Expect to shell out $6.99 per month for the new service.

Think of it this way — give up that Starbucks run twice a month, and you've got enough to pay for Disney+. That's fine by me! Take all my money! And if you're wondering, Disney+ does come in cheaper than Netflix. Netflix's different payment plans vary from $9 to $13.

According to Buzzfeed, Disney also announced, "The Disney+ service will be available on a wide range of mobile and connected devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs." That means you'll basically be able to watch all your Disney favorites on the service no matter where you are. Catch me on the LIRR during my morning commute watching Beauty And The Beast because I have no shame!

So, now that fans know the "when" and "how much," but what content exactly will the Disney+ streaming service have? I am DELIGHTED to report that it'll basically have everything you want from the entertainment giant. According to CNN, the 13 original Disney animated movies (like Bambi, Aladdin, and The Jungle Book) will all be available on day one. Buzzfeed reports that the service will also hold all the Pixar movies and shorts for the first year.

And don't forget the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, which will both have a home on Disney+, too. The original Star Wars trilogy, the prequel trilogy, Rogue One and The Force Awakens will all greet you on day one of Disney+. The Last Jedi and Solo will join the service within the first year, according to Buzzfeed. Altogether, The New York Times notes that Disney+ will be the home for about 500 films from Disney, including Captain Marvel (another day one addition!). As far as TV shows, the Times says there will be roughly 7,500 episodes of Disney shows like Hannah Montana on the service. TBT!

And it's not just our old favorites that are coming to the Disney+ service. There will be brand new content as well! The Times reports that at least nine new films are in production for Disney+, including the previously reported Lady And The Tramp live-action movie (with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux reportedly playing the canine stars). Subscribers will also get the movie Noelle on Disney+, which stars Anna Kendrick and will center around Santa Claus' daughter, according to the Times. And don't forget the brand new episodic spinoffs, like Monsters At Work, an original series based on Monsters Inc. that was announced for the service earlier this week on April 9.

I don't know about you, but as a Disney fanatic, I'm making room in my budget right now to take advantage of Disney+. Starbucks, I'm sorry in advance!