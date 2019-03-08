These days, it seems like there is a new makeup launch almost everyday. So sometimes, it can be a little difficult to weed out the all-star products from the ones that are just ok. But after viewing Make Up For Ever's brand new palette, let's just say it's like an eyeshadow gold mine. But the real question is, how much is the Make Up For Ever Let's Gold palette?

The 18-pan palette launched on Wednesday, March 6 and is available right now in-stores and online at Sephora and Make Up For Ever for $45.

The eyeshadows included in the palette are all — you guessed it, gold-toned shades complete with matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes. This palette proves that gold is not limited to one color as it celebrates the hue in all its textures and forms. The range of shadows include shades like "Pure," a cream matte, "Wealthy," a burnt orange matte, "Famed," a gold shimmer, "Jewelry," a pinkish gold shimmer, "Treasure," a black with gold glitter, and "Igneous," an orange with gold glitter. From natural-toned hues, to intensely bold ones, this palette features quite a range of shades to create very versatile looks.

Like all Make Up For Ever palettes, Let's Gold features shades that can be used by themselves or blended together to create rich, multi-dimensional looks. Each shade is highly-pigmented, has little fall-out (AKA the messy powder that gets everywhere when you apply it), and has a high color pay-off.

When you purchase the Let's Gold palette you also receive three different professional tutorials that give step-by-step instructions on how to use different shades in the palette to achieve three different looks.

The tutorials include a bronze smokey eye that uses the shades "Soil," "Mine," and "Igneous"; a vibrant orange and yellow look that uses the shades "Jewelry," "Molten," and "Precious"; and a pinkish yellow ombre look that uses "Smelted," "Wealthy," and "Famed."

When Make Up For Ever debuted the new palette on Instagram, fans couldn't contain their excitement for the new golden range. "Wow this is so unique!!! I love it !! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Great job @makeupforeverofficial," one fan wrote on the brand's image of the palette. "Gonna use this palette for eyeshadow, bronzer, body shimmer, and maybe even eyeliner it’s so prettyyy🤩" added another fan.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever

Whether you prefer gold in the form of pink, bronze, orange, or cream, this palette has got you covered. What's more is that with a range of gold-toned shades from white to black, there's a shade for every occasion, season, and time of day — so you'll be able to create a multitude of looks.

Whether you want to create a look that is inspired by a summer sunset, the golden leaves of autumn, or you simply want to create a festive sparkly golden look for the holidays, this palette will likely become a go-to in your makeup bag all year long. And with a range of 18 different shades for $45, I'd say that this palette is definitely worth every penny.