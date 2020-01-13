What's the opposite of low-key? Anastasia Beverly Hills' first product drop of 2020. Its first drop of the year is an eyeshadow palette with beauty and lifestyle influencer Amra Olević Reyes, aka Amrezy. The 16-pan palette marks the influencer's second collaboration with the brand, the first collab being a pressed-powder highlighter that sold out at record speed. Knowing that, as soon as the second collab was announced, Amrezy's 5.9 million followers wanted to make sure they get their hands on this drop, flooding her Instagram with questions about the cost of the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Amrezy palette, where to get it, and when it's coming.

ABH confirmed the Amrezy palette retails for $49 and will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 14 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website and at all other retailers (like Sephora, Ulta, and Macy's) on Sunday, Jan. 19. In its entirety, the palette is anything but subtle. It has bright, glittery shades on the inside and pink glittery packaging on the outside, with "Amrezy" emblazoned in gold, glitter cursive across the front. The palette also features a new pressed glitter formula and includes shades like "Rezy," a hot pink glitter; "Litty," a bronze glitter; "Leo," a bright blue glitter; and "New Yawker," a neon orange matte.

If one of your New Year's beauty resolutions is to try out more bold and playful makeup looks, then this is the palette for you. The range of matte and glittery shadows make this the perfect tool for creating a variety of looks that range from not-so-subtle to human ball of glitter and everything in between.

When Amrezy initially partnered with the brand back in 2018 to introduce a silky, champagne-colored highlighter with a striking, luminous finish, the first drop was an instant success and immediately gained cult-like fandom. Unfortunately, the highlighter hasn't been in stock since late 2018, but lucky for Rezy Riders everywhere, the beauty guru's newest drop is sure to be one they'll love just as much.

If you're one of the unfortunate souls who didn't get to experience the brilliant luminosity of the ABH x Amrezy highlighter, mark Jan. 14 on your calendar as the day your life will change. Seriously, so many sparkly eye looks await you.