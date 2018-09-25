This Is Us returns to NBC this week for the third season. The Pearsons have quickly become an iconic family in the TV pantheon, with promises this season the family will get bigger. Actors like Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown have become household names, Mandy Moore officially has landed a role as an adult rivaling her child-star levels fame. With fame comes fortune, right? Well, not always. How much does the This Is Us cast make? The good news is their numbers just went up.

One of the biggest lessons any broadcast series can take to heart is unionizing within a cast works. The Friends cast were the models for this tactic, with the six of them negotiating as a single unit until they became the highest paid names on TV ever for the time period. The actors who play the five main Pearsons are following suit, with excellent results.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast did not start out making the same amount, with each having negotiated pay commiserate to their experience prior to the series, leaving some earning as little as $40,000 a year, while others made $115,000. But now Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore (who play parents Jack and Rebecca), along with adult triplets Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley (Randall, Kate, and Kevin) have finally concluded negotiation for the now-filming Season 3, and the result is a payday for all of them.

NBC

The Hollywood Reporter had the exclusive details:

The five central cast members from NBC's This Is Us have renegotiated their contracts with producer 20th Century Fox Television and scored significant pay raises for the upcoming third season. Stars Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Justin Hartley (Kevin) will see their per-episode salary jump to $250,000, once their respective signing bonuses are factored in, according to sources. Season three, which returns Tuesday, will again consist of 18 episodes.

For those trying to figure out the annual salary, $250k at 18 episodes means they will each walk away with $4.5 million per season going forward.

The article notes there is no word if the non-Pearson adults scored a pay raise, including Susan Kelechi Watson (Randall's wife, Beth) and Chris Sullivan (Kate's husband, Toby).

NBC

Even though $250k per episode sounds like a sweet deal, the This Is Us cast has a long way to go before they reach the top tiers of television salaries. The entire cast of The Big Bang Theory, for instance, also negotiate as a unit. All seven cast members earn $900k each per episode, on a 24 installment order, netting them in the 20 million a season range. If This Is Us keeps getting bigger, the next round the Pearsons will probably be able to pull their spouses into the fold and maybe even aim to double their current figure.

Meanwhile, Season 3 premieres on NBC on Sept. 25, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET, and will run every Tuesday through Thanksgiving.