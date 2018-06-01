It pays to be a Bella. Following the success of E!'s WWE-centric docu-series Total Divas, which premiered back in 2013, standouts Nikki and Brie Bella earned their own spinoff in the form of Total Bellas. The show premiered in October of 2016 and follows the twins' professional and social lives, including Nikki's relationship with WWE superstar, John Cena. How much does Nikki Bella make from Total Bellas? Her exact salary has not been confirmed, but the champion diva is doing pretty well for herself as a result of her wrestling and reality TV career.

According to sites like Celebrity Net Worth and FinApp, Bella's net worth is somewhere in the $4 or 5 million range, pulling in a salary of about $1 million annually. TotalSportek reports Nikki's three-year contract from the WWE is around $350,000.

Not only is Nikki raking it in herself, she and her co-stars are also making bank for the WWE. According to Forbes, the show has had a documented positive affect on WWE's business. "WWE attributed its 17 percent growth (23 percent in North America) from the prior year quarter to 'the impact of certain licensed television series,' in addition to 'contractual increases in key television distribution agreements,"' the mag reported last year.

Nikki, born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, kicked off her World Wide Wrestling career back in 2007 when she and her twin sister Brie stepped on the scene as The Bella Twins. Her stardom continued to make a meteoric rise over the years as Nikki became a popular fixture in the ring — she ended up becoming the longest-reigning diva champion in WWE history in 2015.

Some reality stars these days get paid astronomical salaries — Nikki's fellow E!-ers the Kardashians allegedly signed a $100 million deal in 2015 for four more years of Keeping Up. It's safe to say the Bellas aren't making Kardashian money at this point, but they might be receiving comparable salaries to other similar cable reality show cast members.

"For those docu-ensembles, especially if they're nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end," an agent explained to Business Insider in 2016. "And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level."

“I started working at 15 and haven’t stopped since then. So I always knew that my bills get paid first and dreams come next. I would always make sure that I made my shifts, bills were paid, saving money, and then I’d start to do what I loved," Nikki told Forbes of her financial approach.

“The moment you know you made it is when you get paid to do something that you love. For me it’s like, I get paid because this is my job, but it doesn’t feel like a job. It feels like summer camp," she added.

Nikki's personal life has been getting major attention of late following the April announcement that she and John Cena had broken off their engagement.

"I wasn't feeling alive anymore. I wasn't feeling like me, and I just kind of became a 'yes' girl. I felt like I lost myself and it has nothing to do with John, but everything to do with me," Nikki explained to ET of her feelings leading up to the split.

The WWE power couple is reportedly already back together and working on their relationship.

No matter what happens between John and Nikki, Nikki's got a lot on her professional plate. Total Bellas' third season is officially underway and Total Divas was renewed for two more seasons in March. Plus, there's always that whole wresting thing.