When it comes to tying the knot, finding the perfect wedding dress can be a beyond stressful decision. And after more than a few Say Yes To The Dress binges, it's clear that having to budget for such a special occasion can bring up a ton of emotions. So, how much does a wedding dress cost? Well, the honest answer is, however much you're willing to spend. There's no right or wrong amount to invest in wedding attire because spending habits are extremely relative. That's why, according to Sarah Wexler of Brides.com, it's important to set a firm and realistic budget from the get-go.

"Yes, it's uncomfortable to talk numbers, but it will save you from heartache later on," wrote Wexler. "Before your first appointment, figure out who is paying for the gown (your family, the groom, you?). If someone else is paying, get the hard numbers on your limit, so you can choose to stay within that budget or pay the difference yourself to get the dress you want." Even though you might want to splurge, it's also important to consider which elements of the wedding are most important to you and your partner. If spending less on the dress means you can afford to take your dream honeymoon, then it might be more satisfying in the long run to go with a more affordable dress. So, here's how much these 12 brides spent on their wedding dresses, and whether they felt like it was worth it in hindsight.

Under $500 $89.99 USD. We eloped. I got it on ModCloth. It was perfect and I still love it. — u/Cloberella I got the exact dress I wanted on sale for $400. I couldn't have been more thrilled. I couldn't have even entertained the idea of spending a fortune on something I'd only wear once. In retrospect, I wish I had checked with my older relatives for a vintage gown. — u/Lordica I am very non traditional so I got married in the courthouse. I had never been one of those girls that planned their wedding their entire life before getting married. With that being said; I only paid $10.00 for my wedding dress and for me it was perfect. I know it sounds cheap and weird to some women because they may feel different about their big day, but for us it was perfect. — u/Mrs_Nakker $300 with alternations and accessories. It was absolutely worth it. I bought it off eBay and it was a traditional gown. I was in love with it and then had second thoughts. The day of, I wasn't focused on it and just got dressed. Looking back at pictures, it was perfect. — u/georgelovesgene

Between $500 And $1000 Jess Craven/Stocksy About $1000? No, don't regret it. There's not many events in life where one gets to wear a very fancy dress like that, especially once you start looking at poofy dresses or sparkles or things like that. — u/upatstars Alterations included, I spent about $800 on my dress. Even though I am no longer married, I do not regret it. It was my dream dress at the time and it was perfect for that occasion. While my dress was over the budget we had initially set, it wasn't a detriment to any other area of my wedding planning. My family and I viewed it as a once in a lifetime thing, so we saw no reason not to get the dress and I think most women feel this same way. — u/anoliveanarrow I spent about 1000 on my dress and another 500 or so for make up, hair, shoes and jewelry. I would have spent more, but the dress I fell in love with happened to be pretty cheap relatively. I don't regret it one bit. It was by far the most beautiful I have ever felt in my life. I felt so in love with my husband and so treasured that day. Whenever I look back on the photos, I can't help but feel just a little bit of that day come back. — u/isoperimetric Around $600. I haven't put much thought into it, but it felt like the right amount. More than a regular dress, but not a month of rent. — u/Brasshair