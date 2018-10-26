Getting ~spooky~ in October is all fun and games until you watch a creepy movie that keeps you up at night. If you're looking for a Halloween activity that doesn't involve staying awake until the sun comes up, Starbucks has you covered. On Oct. 25, the coffee haven released a witchy drink that won't scare the sleep out of you. I know, you're probably wondering, "Well, how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Witch's Brew Frappuccino?" Let's just say you can drink it whenever you want.

I don't know about you, but caffeine affects my sleeping schedule. If I have a cup of coffee in the late afternoon, I'll probably have trouble falling asleep at night. It's kind of the same affect that horror movies have on me. If I watch one during the day, I probably won't be able to pass out early. Thankfully, Starbucks' Witch's Brew Frappuccino won't have that effect on you. Why? Because the beverage doesn't include any caffeine. That's right: There is are zero milligrams of caffeine in the Witch's Brew Frappuccino, which means you can sip on it whenever you want.

However, if you choose to drink one in the morning, you'll definitely be starting your day on a sweet note.

Even though the drink doesn't have any caffeine, it has a bold flavor that might help wake you up. According to Starbucks, the beverage is made with orange crème Frappuccino blended with purple "toad's breath" — and it has "bat warts" (aka chai seeds) mixed into it. The creepy Halloween sip is topped off with vanilla whipped cream and green powder, which the company refers to as "lizard scales." It's perfect for anyone hoping to celebrate the season with a sweet blended beverage.

Jennica Robinson from Starbucks' beverage development team talked about the new drink in a press release. She said, "We wanted to create a flavor that you might enjoy at a Halloween party. It gets a little bit of juicy-ness from the orange flavor."

Yup. I'd swap my PSL for the Witch's Brew Frappuccino in a heartbeat.

Believe it or not, this isn't Starbucks' first shot at a spooky frozen drink. Back in 2014, the company released its Franken Frappuccino, which was followed by the Frappula Frappuccino in 2015/2016, and the Zombie Frappuccino in 2017. The Witch's Brew Frappuccino is unlike the others, though.

Robinson compared the new drink to Starbucks' previous options, and said, "Starbucks loves to celebrate Halloween, and each year our Frappuccino brings something different to the season. We started with Frappula, which was inspired by an old-school horror movie. Zombie Frappuccino was like the walking dead, a little ghastly. Witch’s Brew is very fun, vibrant, bubbly, the life of the party."

If you're hoping to sip on this drink before Halloween comes around, get to a Starbucks ASAP. According to the company's press release, it'll only be available for a limited time while supplies last.

In other words, grab a Witch's Brew Frappuccino and start your scary movie marathon. Then, you won't have to worry too much about staying up all night after the movies are over.