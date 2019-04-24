There's nothing that gets me in the mood for summer like a good bonfire with a side of s'mores. Apparently, Starbucks agrees, because the company is releasing its beloved S'mores Frappuccino ahead of the warm-weather season. If you're familiar with the summertime favorite, then you probably know about its sweet taste and caffeinated kick. If you're unfamiliar with the returning drink, then you might be wondering how much caffeine is in Starbucks' S'mores Frappuccino. Don't worry, though — I have you covered. Heck, once you find out all of the deets, you might want to replace your morning cup of coffee with it.

I'll start from the top, though. On Wednesday, April 24, Starbucks announced that it'll be bringing its S'mores Frappuccino back on Tuesday, April 30. Apparently, it'll be around for the summer, which is great news for anyone craving a sweet sip during their late-night campfires. Speaking of "late nights," I'll let you know how much caffeine is in this Frappuccino right off the bat. According to Starbucks, a grande S'mores Frappuccino has approximately 75 milligrams of caffeine in it. Sure, that's less than a grande iced coffee with milk (which contains about 125 milligrams of caffeine), but it'll still give you a boost while you're sipping on the sweetness.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Why is the S'mores Frappuccino so sweet, anyway? Well, let's talk about its ingredients. To make the summery treat, baristas start by adding marshmallow-infused whipped cream to the bottom of the cup (the 'mallows are essential). The whipped cream is then followed by milk chocolate sauce that's topped with the actual beverage, which consists of blended milk, ice, and coffee, per Starbucks. After the drink is poured, baristas add even more marshmallow-infused whipped cream on top. The more marshmallow flavor, the better... right?

Wait! I can't forget about the most important s'mores ingredient: graham crackers. Before the S'mores Frappuccino is served, it's topped off with graham cracker crumbles. In my opinion, that's what gives the drink its iconic "s'mores" aesthetic and flavor.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Again, if you're hoping to give the S'mores Frappuccino a try, mark your calendars for April 30. According to Starbucks, it'll be available at participating U.S. and Canadian stores for a limited time. If you're wondering how "limited" they'll be, try not to fret. As I previously mentioned, Starbucks' website says that they'll be around for the summer (phew).

So, why did Starbucks bring its beloved S'mores Frappuccino back in the first place? Well, it's because people were basically begging for it. For reference, the coffee company originally released the S'mores Frappuccino back in 2015. However, the drink wasn't released again in summer 2018 — and people became upset. Starbucks definitely took notice, because it's releasing the summertime favorite again so its customers can enjoy the s'mores-flavored Frappuccino.

On behalf of s'mores lovers everywhere, I want to say thank you to Starbucks.

Even though the drink has a little bit less caffeine than your typical cup of iced coffee, it'll still give you a tiny boost while you're hanging out by the fire late at night. With that being said, plan your Starbucks trips now and get ready for the fan favorite's return.