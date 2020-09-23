Even amid learning hours of choreography and shooting a casual music video, Charli & Dixie D'Amelio have still found the time to design clothing. Most recently, the D'Amelio sisters designed Hollister fleeces, each encompassing their own personal aesthetic in the designs. The hoodies launched on Sept. 10, and since then, the sisters' fans have clamored to get their hands on the two designs, available on the Hollister website.

“It’s just so cool to see it really be personalized to us and make it exactly how we wanted it to look – Dixie was even able to draw some designs for the sweatshirt I wanted,” said Charli in a press release about the development of the sweatshirts. “The creation process was also really amazing; the entire thing was done virtually through video chat with the Hollister design team.”

Currently, each hoodie retails for $50 and has racked up an average of 4.8 stars in reviews. Unfortunately, Charli's hoodie, a gorgeous light pink covered in delicate doodles (some drawn by Dixie!) of suns, butterflies, crystals and constellations, is currently sold out. However, Dixie's design, a very trendy light-wash tie-dye with black dragon designs on either sleeve and black traditional text on the front and back, is still available in sizes XS, S, M, and XL.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sadly, it's unclear when the Charli hoodie will come back in stock, but considering the demand, it's likely to be soon. In the meantime, you can rock Dixie's edgy design on Hollister's website now. And do it fast — there's limited stock left.