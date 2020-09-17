Most people would probably never want to relive their middle school years, but fans of Pen15 are happy to let middle school last forever. The Hulu comedy follows Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone through their cringe-worthy middle school days in the year 2000. The series' second season is about to drop, sparking many fans' questions about how many episodes of Pen15 Season 2 they can expect. The good news is, there are a whole lot of Season 2 episodes coming, so fans will be able to spend plenty of time reveling in all the Y2K awkwardness.

Pen15 is the creation of stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, fully grown women who play 13-year-old versions of themselves in the throwback show. After Season 1 premiered in 2019, audiences fell in love with Maya and Anna's hijinks and started clamoring for more. Luckily, Season 2 premieres on Sept. 18, so fans can start hanging out with the duo very soon. The first seven episodes of Season 2 will drop this year, and then another seven episodes are set to premiere on Hulu in 2021. That means Pen1`5 fans are getting 14 episodes of fun with the girls in total, which is a whole lot more than last season's 10 episodes.

Season 2 will find Maya and Anna still in 7th grade, just like in Season 1. Erskine told Entertainment Weekly, "We’re hoping to keep the show [about] Anna and I in 7th grade, forever. That’s what the whole concept of the show is about: that purgatory. It’s not about these two characters going to high school."

The girls are remaining in middle school for the time being, but that doesn't mean that they won't have their fair share of ups and downs in Season 2. Erskine also hinted at some darker storylines coming up, saying to EW, "I mean darker like, maybe we’ll have the girls experiment more, sexually, and go into more R-rated things! Anna’s parents just got divorced, so, seeing how that plays out would be interesting. Maya still has a secret from Anna about [having her first] period. How will that be revealed?"

You can start watching the first part of Season 2 of Pen15 on Sept. 18 on Hulu, and stay tuned for the second part in 2021.