It's a truth universally acknowledged that science fiction and fantasy rarely get any awards love. Though there are TV series and movies that break the rule here and there (Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones), most franchises set in galaxies far, far away are practically asking to get snubbed. Marvel and Star Wars rarely get Oscars nominations, let alone wins; TV series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Arrowverse are routinely ignored. But The Mandalorian may have broken the curse, landing a shocking amount of Emmy love this year. So, how many 2020 Emmy nominations did The Mandalorian get? When all the technical nods are added in, it claimed an astounding 15 nominations in all.

The biggest, and most surprising, was undoubtedly landing an Outstanding Drama nod. The Emmys Drama category is the mark of a prestige TV series, as evidenced by The Mandalorian's fellow nominees. It's up against HBO's Succession, Netflix's triple nominations of The Crown, Ozark, and Stranger Things, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, AMC's Better Call Saul, and BBC America's Killing Eve.

It's especially notable because Disney+ had a significant competitor for this covered slot in Apple TV+, which rode in on a platform of being nothing but high-end series. Apple's lobbying did land The Morning Show two high-profile noms for Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. But it was shut out of the most prestigious category, watching The Mandalorian fly into the sunset with it instead.

Lucasfilm

But if that was The Mandalorian's only nod, it could be written off as a fluke. Instead, the show landed 14 more nominations to back up that Outstanding Drama berth. Those included a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Darth Gideon, and another for Taika Waititi, who landed a nod for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for IG-11,

The rest of the nominations were all in the technical categories, which will be given out at the Creative Arts Emmys a week before the Primetime live show. The show landed nods for Production Design for Narrative Program (half-hour), Cinematography for Single Camera (half-hour), and Outstanding Special VFX, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie. Those last two have been the domain of Game of Thrones every year it was on the air, and The Mandalorian may well be posed to take them over.

Plus, the series landed nominations in the Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costume Design category and for Prosthetic make-up. Add to that three single-camera picture editing for a drama series nods, two sound-editing in a comedy/drama half-hour series nods and one for music composition, and that's more than most shows can claim this year.

It remains to be seen how many of these nominations The Mandalorian can convert to wins, but fans are hopeful.

The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.