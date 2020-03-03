On Tuesday, March 3, Starbucks expanded its non-dairy line with the launch of two new coconut milk-based sips as well a Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam. The new Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink will be heading to the company's menu this week, and both of these warm-weather inspired beverages pack a punch in the flavor and aesthetic departments. Here's how long Starbucks’ spring 2020 drinks will be available.

Just months after debuting its first non-dairy hot beverages in January, Starbucks is giving fans a tasty reason to look towards spring with a handful of seasonal drinks and bites starting on March 3. The lactose-free crowd will definitely want to schedule in a Tuesday Starbucks run, because both the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger drink are made with coconut milk and will make your tastebuds feel like they're on vacation.

I'd just keep in mind that while the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink — which combines matcha green tea flavored with pineapple and ginger — will now be a permanent part of the company's drinks lineup, but you'll want to take advantage of ordering the Iced Golden Ginger Drink while you can.

The iced sip, which features ginger, pineapple, and turmeric flavors blended with coconut milk over ice, will only be available for a limited time, selling for between $4.95 and $5.75 for a grande size.

Courtesy of Starbucks

For Starbucks fans who don't mind some dairy, the Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam is a great bet. This caffeine-heavy sip features a mix of salty and sweet with the addition of the salted honey-infused cold foam, and it's probably the spring offering I'm most excited about this year. The drink, which will also be a permanent part of the menu, retails for between $4.95 and $5.45 for a grande size.

Again, all of these warm weather-inspired sips will be dropping at your local Starbucks come March 3, so I'd take a peek at the different flavor profiles and plan your caffeine run for the week with these options in mind.