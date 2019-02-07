There are so many reasons to get excited for Valentine's Day, whether it's because of an upcoming date, a gal pal gathering, or simply a self care sesh. But one of my favorite things about the holiday is all of the special treats that are released, to celebrate the most romantic time of year. Starbucks, for example, will be re-releasing their fan-favorite beverage, the Cherry Mocha, and I'm hyped. So, you might be wondering: How long will Starbucks' Cherry Mocha be available? Well, you'll want to act quickly, because it won't be here long.

If you weren't able to try Starbucks' V-Day creation, the Cherry Mocha, when it was first released back in February 2018, you seriously missed out. However, get ready, because it's back and better than ever, baby, and you can bet your bottom dollar it'll be fueling any and all of my Valentine's Day activities this year. Unfortunately, though, it won't be around forever. The Cherry Mocha returns to menus in participating U.S. Starbucks stores in the form of a hot, iced, or blended beverage as of Feb. 7. It'll be available through Valentine's Day, on Feb. 14, 2019. After that, you'll have to wait a whole year to get your hands on it.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you've never given the festive sip a try, you'll be happy to know that it combines some flavors that are perfect for Valentine's Day. According to Starbucks, the Cherry Mocha brings together a "slightly sweet mocha sauce" with Starbucks' espresso and a "candied cherry syrup." Again, the drink created in celebration of the holiday of love is available hot, iced, or blended. Whichever style of drink floats your holiday boat, you'll be happy to know that all three options come topped with whipped cream and cocoa and sugar Valentine's sprinkles.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Need a little V-day bite to go with your Cherry Mocha? Starbucks has you set, especially if you have a bit of a sweet tooth. With a Valentine's Day Heart Sugar Cookie and a Valentine's Day Cake Pop. The heart-shaped sugar cookie is topped with a sweet white chocolate coating and vibrantly colored sprinkles, and the chocolate cake pop brings home the flavor of the holiday with a chocolate icing and white heart-shaped sprinkles.

Courtesy of Starbucks

According to Starbucks, both the cookie and cake pop are returning items for Valentine's Day this year, and they will be available for a limited time, while supplies last. Again, the Cherry Mocha is only available from Thursday, Feb. 7 through Valentine's Day on Thursday, Feb. 14.

Luckily, if you're in the mood for a chocolatey sip after the holiday is gone, you can enjoy Starbucks' Ready-to-Drink Molten Chocolate Latte drink, which is available in grocery stores, per Starbucks. It looks like it's currently available on the Target website, so you might just have to make a V-Day Target run.

Beyond expressing your love with a romantic date night or sharing the best girls' night in on Galentine's Day, one of the best parts of Valentine's Day is the delicious food and drink that accompanies it. And it seems like you won't have to look any further than Starbucks to get your fill. Just make sure to get there by Feb. 14, if you're looking to indulge in a Cherry Mocha.