Shark week is finally here, which means it's time to grab some popcorn and watch scary documentaries about the creepiest creature in the sea. I don't know about you, but I am absolutely terrified of sharks. Therefore, I'm usually hiding under a blanket by the time the festivities actually start. Thankfully, one company is trying to make the week-long event a little less scary, and it's definitely working. Dunkin' Donuts created a shark-themed donut, and it'll make your viewing party a lot sweeter. Once you know how long Dunkin' Donuts' Shark Bite Donut is available, you'll be able to celebrate the week without scaring yourself silly.

For the record, Shark Week 2018 began on Sunday, July 22, and will continue through Sunday, July 29, per Discovery. That means there are only a few days left to honor the sea creature, and what better way to celebrate than with a shark-themed donut? They will be available at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide throughout the duration of Shark Week. However, if you miss out on the opportunity to grab one, don't panic. The Shark Bite Donut will be available through August (or while supplies last), according to Dunkin' Donuts.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts officially announced the Shark Bite Donut on June 27, but the company recently released a blog post encouraging customers to order one (or a dozen) during Shark Week. According to the post, Rick Golden, Manager of Donut Excellence, talked about the celebratory donut. He said,

As America’s favorite stop for donuts, we love helping our guests make special occasions, both big and small, even sweeter with fun donut designs and flavors. We are excited to bring shark enthusiasts and donut lovers everywhere a special treat to celebrate this week.

In true Dunkin' Donuts fashion, the dessert features white icing and light blue shark-shaped sprinkles. The donuts are perfect if you're stopping by for a quick snack during Shark Week, or if you're planning on buying a few boxes for your friend's shark-viewing party.

Either way, I'm stoked to try the new menu item. (I'm going to assume that Left Shark is excited for a bite, too.)

Again, you have until the end of August to try Dunkin' Donuts' Shark Bite Donut, but it'd be so much more fun if you tasted one during Shark Week. If you do, be sure to tag Dunkin' in your social media pics. The company wants to know how you're celebrating the sharks.

Dunkin' Donuts announced the Shark Bite Donut alongside its new Donut Fries on June 27, and they look just as tasty. Donut Fries officially became available on July 2, and one order is made with five individual pieces of "croissant style donut dough" that are tossed in cinnamon sugar, per a press release. Unfortunately, there are no shark-shaped sprinkles poured onto Donut Fries — so you'll have to stick with the donut if you're trying to celebrate. (You can also just order both; I'm not judging.)

Whether you decide to buy an order of Donut Fries or a dozen Shark Bite Donuts, I'm sure your sweet tooth will be satisfied. Either snack is a perfect addition to your Shark Week viewing party, so grab a seat and take a bite.