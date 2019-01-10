Since meeting Prince Harry less than three years ago, Meghan Markle's life has essentially been flipped upside down. She's living in a foreign country far away from all of her loved ones, she's quit her job, oh, and she's also now a member of the British royal family, subsequently making her subject to a never-ending stream of public scrutiny. Needless to say, the entire experience has reportedly been tough both on her and also on her husband. Speaking of her husband... how does Prince Harry feel about the Meghan Markle backlash?

Well, according to an insider who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly, he's not pleased. In fact, a source close to Meghan revealed that the prince “takes any attack on Meghan very personally.” (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.)

Another insider reveals that Harry reportedly largely blames himself for his wife's misery.

“Meghan made a huge sacrifice by moving across the pond, away from her mom and friends,” the insider explains in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Marrying into the royal family isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it seems, so in a lot of ways Harry feels responsible for Meghan being so miserable.”

... So, why doesn't he do anything about it? Well, the source claims that he's tried but things just are not that simple over at Buckingham Palace. “He’s wanted to publicly make a statement many times defending Meghan and addressing the false rumors,” the source continued to Us Weekly. “But was advised not to.”

Elite Daily reached out to the palace for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

For those of you who may be wondering what scrutiny the 37-year-old former Suits star has been facing since her royal engagement, allow me to explain some of the most notable highlights.

Well, for starters, the British tabloids have decided that she's "difficult" and even coined the nickname "Duchess Difficult" for her in a series of unflattering stories (these have since been rebuked since a palace source told Elle they were "absolutely untrue"). Anyone who's been on social media within the past few months has also come across allegations that Markle is feuding with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Oh, and is if all of this wasn't stressful enough, a December Vanity Fair story dug deep into her family history and concluded by pretty much calling her a social climber.

It's a lot.

“Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash, and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful,” another royal insider told Us Weekly in their new issue. Another source added to the publication that the Duchess of Sussex is “definitely bothered by all the reports and speculation.”

Honestly, I feel terrible for them both. While marrying a prince and moving to London sounds like a dream to most little girls, the reality seems harsh and, quite frankly, terrifying.

And then to have to be the reason the person you love has to silently endure all of this public scrutiny? That doesn't sound like a walk in the park, either!

Hopefully, time will ease their pain and the two will fall into a groove of blissfully ignoring the haters.