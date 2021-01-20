There's been a lot of sources out there claiming to know his side of the story, but how does Clare Crawley feel after her breakup with Dale Moss? The former Bachelorette is apparently not doing so hot. "She's trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated," a source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 19, just shortly after Moss announced the split on Instagram.

According to the source, Moss and Crawley's breakup apparently started off as more of a break. "Clare and Dale were taking time apart and we're working it out, but it led to a definite split," the source reportedly shared. "Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."

The source reportedly added that Moss had to pull the trigger on the split as he "didn't feel right" about where the relationship was heading, and that — in true Bachelor Nation fashion — he felt the need to "follow his heart."

"They are in different places in life right now," the source reportedly explained, later adding that Crawley's inner circle actually feels "it's for the best at this point."

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Apparently, per the reported source, "many of Clare's friends were always skeptical of the relationship and Dale's intentions." As for Moss' friends, the source reportedly noted that they weren't surprised as the model/former football player has "always been very independent."

But Crawley still is apparently still not fully ruling out a future with Moss. "She wanted this relationship to work and has hopes they can rekindle in the future," the source reportedly shared.

Moss announced their split on with a Jan. 19 Instagram post. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," Moss announced in the post. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Elite Daily previously reached out to Crawley for comment but did not hear back.

Here's to hoping that both Crawley and Moss are able to come out of this relationship stronger than ever.