Brace yourselves, my friends, there's a whole new way for you to find love readily available on your phones: Facebook Dating. But, how do you sign up for Facebook Dating? Well, unlike most other dating apps, you actually can't just casually go to the App Store, type in "Facebook Dating," and expect to find it there. In fact, if you were to do that, it wouldn't come up at all.

So where can you find it? Through the Facebook app. Here’s how it works: First, you have to log onto the Facebook app on your phone — not Facebook on your computer. (It literally will not come up if you try to search for it on Facebook on your computer, so don’t bother.)

Once you're on Facebook, you can enter "Facebook Dating" into the search bar, or find it within your bookmarks within the app, a rep for Facebook tells Elite Daily. So, take your pick. The world's your oyster, pal.

If you like the sounds of the search bar, I took the liberty of searching for it myself on my Facebook App and this is what should come up. You know, just so we’re all on the same page here:

Candice Jalili

Click on is the Facebook Dating tab that you see directly under the Facebook Shortcuts tab, which will redirect you to this page:

Candice Jalili

If you choose to go down the bookmark road, let me start by saying you should make sure your app is updated. I wasn't able to see the bookmark on my app until my phone was updated.

Once your app is all up to date, all you have to do is tap on the "home" button and you'll see the option to sign up. Once you do, you'll be redirected to that same starting page.

Facebook

Another way to find the bookmark is to click on those three horizontal lines on the right side of your Facebook app. Once you click on those, you'll notice "Dating" is one of your new options for things to do on the app. If you're single and ready to mingle, all you have to do is tap to create your Facebook Dating profile.

Facebook

So, at the end of the day, it's really up to you how you choose to go about getting started with Facebook Dating. Just don't try to download it on the App Store because you will not find it there. No, seriously. I tried and these were my only results:

Candice Jalili

No offense to Hello Dating, DOWN Dating, or any other app that comes up — those apps are probably great. But the point is they're not Facebook Dating.

To be honest, the way I see it, having it exist within your Facebook app is a great thing because it's taking up less space on your phone. No more wasting storage space on yet another app. This time this is like a fun, secret app that just so happens to exist within another app you already had on your phone.

It's efficient and I like it.