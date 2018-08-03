When I broke up with my ex, my two younger brothers told me they never felt like my ex liked them very much. I promised them with tears running down my cheeks that the guy I ended up with would be one of their best friends.

There was one special day when I brought my SO home to hang out with my family. He was supposed to watch the Outsiders with us, and I ended up having to go to work a 3 hour shift. I thought he'd go home, but it turned out he had dinner with them and watched the movie, without me there! Then him and my brother walked to pick me up from work. It blew me away to think he chose to spend that time with him, and my family all loved it.

He carries groceries for my mom, and laughs at all her crazy jokes. He talks hockey and movies with my one brother for what feels like hours, and plays video games and jokes around with the other one. He really is a genuine friend to them, and hugs them all goodbye whenever we leave.

We're not engaged yet because we feel too young at 23, but we're living together, loving every minute, and talk about our plans to spend forever together like we're talking about what to have for dinner.

—/u/sleepyemoji

Here's to hoping we all eventually have the pleasure of meeting one of our "ones." They're out there, people!

