Former Bachelor stars always seem to find themselves landing multi-million dollar ad deals or rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities. But after the end of Season 24, Madison Prewett's life, and her growing circle of friends, has been particularly interesting. Prewett casually became total besties with one of the biggest pop stars on the globe, Selena Gomez. So, how did Selena Gomez and Madison Prewett meet in the first place? It was actually so low-key.

Apparently, Gomez and Prewett met in the most normal way. The two gals reportedly met through shared interests and mutual friends, and linked up for the first time at Hillsong Church in Los Angeles, according to Life and Style. Reps for Prewett and Gomez did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.

"They have a ton of mutual friends in common. Besides that, they really do get along," Life & Style's source shared. The two ladies reportedly bonded over faith and the sad dating pool in LA, which is all too relatable TBH.

The girls have even documented there hangout sessions multiple times. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gomez shared a video clip shopping for board games to cure their boredom.

"Hey, guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves," said in a March 13 video clip. "I know you're probably tired of hearing it, but I just want to let you guys know that I'm praying and I'm thinking about everyone," she added, before panning the camera toward her friends, including Prewett.

A day later, Sel and Prewett cozied up for an adorable selfie with friends.

It was so sweet to see Prewett and Gomez become IRL friends after Sel was the ultimate stan of Prewett on her season of The Bachelor. Gomez even hosted frequent watch parties with her friends while rooting for her future bestie on screen.

Sure, from time to time, Gomez and Prewett enjoy a glitzy party or red carpet event, but it looks like they lead pretty normal lives just like the rest of us.