On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Apple gave customers a glimpse at what new gadgets to expect when it rolled out its newest lineup at its fall keynote event in Cupertino, California. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you might be wondering: How big are the iPhone 11 models? Here's what you should know about the three different options, so you can compare and make the best choice for yourself.

On Sept. 10, Apple put months of rumors and speculation to rest when it unveiled its newest generation of iPhones. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max boast an updated camera setup with additional rear-facing lenses, a faster A13 bionic chip, new colors, and the iOS 13 operating system. While there are plenty of new changes in the pipeline, a few things will be staying the same, as the new gadgets will boast new 6.1-, 5.8- and 6.5-inch specs for the iPhone 11, iPhone, 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, respectively, compared to the 5.8- and 6.5-inch displays you can find with the iPhone XS, the XS Max (both of which have now been discontinued), and the 6.1- inch XR.

While the size might be comparable to the phones you're used to, it sounds like Apple's newest generation of iPhones includes many cool updates that will make you want to upgrade. One of the biggest takeaways from the iPhone 11, iPhone, 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max is their enhanced camera quality, thanks to the addition of additional camera lenses (a wide angle and super wide angle camera for the iPhone 11 and an additional telephoto camera for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max). As a result, users can now take wider screen videos and photos from the same vantage point, edit their videos on their phone, and even take "slowjies," aka selfies in slow motion. In addition to the enhanced camera properties, the phones themselves will be even more energy-efficient than their predecessors and feature better battery life as well as improved performance and processing speeds as a result of their new A13 bionic chips, which is apparently the fastest and most powerful in the industry.

Unfortunately, Apple faithfuls can't get their hands on these sleek new gadgets now, but they will be available for preorder starting on Friday, Sept. 13 and they'll ship out on Sept. 20, Tim Cook told the audience during the keynote. If you do plan to purchase one of the newest generation of iPhones, the 11 will set you back just $699 while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are similarly priced to the since-discontinued Phone XS and the XS Max at $999 and $1,099. It appears the 2018 XS and XS Max are no longer available as sold through the Apple Store. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the apparent discontinuation, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In addition, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone XR are still available at discounted prices of $499 and $599 if that's something you're interested in. In the meantime, I'd take some time to review the different specs and capabilities that each of these new options boast so that you can pick the best choice for your needs before Sept. 13 comes around.