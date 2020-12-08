Dating during a global pandemic means getting creative, and Hinge has def risen to the occasion — though TBH, Hinge's new "Roses" feature may be their best update yet. So far in 2020, the dating app has rolled out pre-date Headspace meditations and a "date from home" option that helps you initiate FaceTime dates, and on Dec. 8, Hinge introduced Roses, which is similar to Tinder's Super Like. Now when you're really feeling a match, you can send them a virtual Rose instead of a regular like, so get ready to feel like the Bachelorette, y'all.

In addition to Roses, Hinge also debuted a "Standouts" section, which shows you Prompts and Photo Prompts from people Hinge thinks seem like your type. The Standouts feed will refresh every day to show new Prompts, which are curated specifically for you based on the previous likes and comments you've sent to possible matches.

Though you might see the same people in your Standouts and Discover feeds, Standouts brings promising potential matches to your attention right away. And while you can send either a Rose or a regular like in Discover, you can only send a Rose in Standouts. Whenever you send someone a Rose, they have the option to immediately match with you and start a convo (and vice versa).

Hinge

Every Sunday, Hinge users are given one free Rose to use that week, so make sure you choose wisely (though you can purchase more Roses at any time if you're feeling generous). Roses cost $3.99 for one, $19.99 for six, and $29.99 for a dozen.

Hinge

Hinge first introduced the Rose feature and Standout section to a select few users earlier this year, and based on Twitter reactions, people are into it.

And my personal fave reaction:

Even if you're not a proud member of Bachelor Nation, this Rose feature is pretty cute (and the Standouts feature is legit useful!). So go hand out some flowers, friends — your potential matches are sure to feel extra-flattered by the gesture.