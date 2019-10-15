Do you ever struggle to think of the perfect date night spot? There are so many things to consider, from the quality of the food to the vibe of the space. Especially now that winter, aka cuffing season, is approaching, there's no better time to plan a romantic evening with your crush. Whether you're single or in a relationship, Hinge and OpenTable's Date Night guide has arrived just in time for cuffing season.

In an Oct. 15 blog post, Hinge and OpenTable unveiled the ultimate Date Night guide, and it's about to forever change how you plan nights out. In the guide, you can access tools to help you decide where to go for your romantic evening, such as lists of the best restaurants for a date and top cafes. The best part of the Date Night bundle is definitely the Date Night Matchmaker feature, which is available via desktop and mobile. With the Date Night Matchmaker, you can get a personalized, bookable date spot recommendation after answering just a few questions about your date and dining preferences. "As we head into 'cuffing season,' daters are looking to couple up for the winter months and enjoy romantic settings with food, drinks and good company," said Anna Besse, Director of Marketing at Open Table, in the press release. "Our Date Night Matchmaker feature was designed to make it easier to find that perfect date night spot."

I decided to give the Date Night Matchmaker function a try, so I headed to the Date Night website. First, I was asked to put in my location, and after I answered a series of simple questions. Some of the preferences I decided on included the budget for my meal, the type of cuisine, the vibe of the spot, and the date of my romantic night out. At the end, I was prompted with two 4 1/2 star restaurants to pick from. The whole process took no more than five minutes, and it really was pretty easy to navigate. TBH, you don't even need an official date to use this tool; it can also just be a fun way to discover some new spots that meet all your preferences.

OpenTable also released its 50 Best Restaurants for a Date night for the year. According to the details of the list, "OpenTable's 2019 list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America highlights the most popular spots across the country with the perfect ambiance, menu options and more to create a unforgettable date." The list is based on reviews from verified diners, so you can rest assured that you're in good hands as you sift through the selection of restaurants. My favorite part about the list is that it's interactive, giving you the ability to easily toggle the map of the country to see exactly where the restaurants are located. From there, you can check the availability of their reservations and then book a spot for you and your date on OpenTable.

With the Date Night Guide, you can officially say goodbye to the pre-date planning jitters and focus on what's important: spending quality time with your date. Happy cuffing season!