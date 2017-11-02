Hillary Clinton On Funding The Russia Dossier: "Serious People Understand" There's Nothing Wrong About It
Hillary Clinton insists there is nothing foul about the opposition research her campaign funded on her former opponent, President Donald Trump, which resulted in the infamous "Russia dossier." The former Secretary of State also went further, saying that more information about the FBI's investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government should have been made public before the election. During a Wednesday, Nov. 1, appearance on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Clinton addressed the funding of the Russia dossier when she asserted that there's a difference between the research her campaign funded and the idea of colluding with Russian.
Clinton told host Trevor Noah,
The Russian dossier is a 35-page report on Donald Trump that was composed by Christopher Steele, a former agent at MI6, the British equivalent of the CIA. Steele was hired by a Washington D.C.-based research firm called Fusion GPS, which itself paid by the Clinton campaign's legal representatives to conduct opposition research on Trump.
The dossier included salacious accusations about Trump and suggested a number of ties between him and the Russian government. The existence of the document was made public shortly before Trump took office in January, when reports confirmed that both Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama had been made aware of the dossier's contents.
A week prior to her appearance on The Daily Show, the Washington Post broke the story revealing that the Clinton campaign had been the source of funding for the research that eventually produced the Russian dossier. Days later, the Washington Examiner reported that the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news site, had been the original sources of Fusion GPS' research, before Christopher Steele had been hired.
After telling Noah that her campaign's funding of the opposition research was legal and, essentially, no big deal, Clinton pointed out what she really thought was a big deal. She told Noah,
Clinton later added, "the fact of the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia should have come out."
Clinton also addressed the criticism of those who say she should stay out of the spotlight and "go away." The former secretary of state attributed that to criticism, in part, to sexism, while stating others genuinely desire to see new faces in the Democratic party.
She also pointed out that calls for her to fade away from the public eye is down to another factor:
Clinton appeared on The Daily Show to promote her latest book, titled What Happened.