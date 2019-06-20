Do you ever find yourself re-reading old text conversations with an ex and asking why you keep doing it? You know it's going to hurt, but for some reason you just can't resist scrolling down memory lane. If that sounds familiar, you're not alone. "It’s very common," Cherlyn Chong, a dating and breakup recovery coach for professional women, tells Elite Daily. While many people do it, looking back over old conversations can be painful and actually slow down the progress of getting over an ex, she warns. “It’s a bad idea to do so if you’re still not over the relationship, because that can set you back and undo a lot of the work you’ve done on healing," Chong says.

Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast agrees, and says revisiting old texts may make getting over your ex harder because it causes you see to the relationship through rose-colored glasses. "It is not a good idea because the loving texts will just make you miss your ex — as well as possibly make you feel as though your relationship was much better than it was. This is why it’s so important to instead focus on the reasons why you broke up and the bad things that happened during the relationship if you want to be able to heal from it," she tells Elite Daily. However, it’s not just positive texts that hurt, she warns, but negative ones may even be more painful and even dangerous to revisit. "If there were some very toxic texts, they can just further erode at your self-worth, which can be especially fragile after a breakup," Leckie explains.

Chances are, if you make a habit of returning to these old texts you already know some of that, simply because, well, it hurts — and yet, we persist. But should we stop? Is it OK to hold on those texts, or is it healthier to clean the digital slate? I asked the experts what to do in this situation and here is what they had to say.

Why it’s so painful to revisit your old messages. Giphy First things first, why does revisiting these old conversations take such an emotional toll? According to Leckie, there is a very bittersweet reason. “It is so painful because the texts are proof that you had great times together. Reminiscing over the great times or when they would say sweet things to you can cause your heart to hurt so much more because it just makes you want to have things back to the way they were,” she explains. It also can be hard to see how things went awry with the benefit of hindsight, while being unable to do anything about it. “The texts may also serve as a reminder of the arguments as well. You may start to blame yourself and overthink about situations that happened,” Leckie says. Chris Seiter, a relationship consultant and breakup specialist, tells Elite Daily the desire to go back and reread your text messages is also about chasing the feelings you had in happier times with your ex. “The truth is, most people reread old texts expecting to have the same flood of warm, fuzzy emotions that they had during the original conversations. What they aren't prepared for is the fact that those feelings will never be the same as they were the first time around,” he cautions. “It is painful because, instead of the flood of endorphins and dopamine, they are reminded of their loss, essentially reliving it on some level. So, they get a little pleasure followed by pain.”

Can any good come from holding on to old texts? Giphy Clearly, there are some downsides to holding on to old text conversations, but there are some upsides to dipping back into those memories — when you have some distance from the breakup and can use them as an opportunity for growth and learning, says Chong. “It can be healthy, even, to see how toxic a relationship was and why it was a good thing you broke up,” she explains. Plus, she says, you can also see how much you’ve grown and how far you’ve come since the split.