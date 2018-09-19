When you think of holidays that are tough for single people, you might not think of Halloween. But if you're the only single person in your crew and everyone else has great couples' costumes, you might feel less than festive. What better way to avoid this then to suggest you and your date coordinate costumes? From Bonnie and Clyde to Bacon and Eggs, there are endless ways to playfully make it clear you and your date are together, are a team, and connected... at least for the night!

If you're not a Halloween person or are in a dating rut, going on a Halloween first date could be just the way to shake things up. With everyone in costume and ready to party, you and your date have the chance to interact in the world in a way you wouldn't any other night of the year. Personally, Halloween is my favorite holiday, and since I'm currently single, I'm going to take my own advice and set up a Halloween party first date. Perhaps Halloween will be my future anniversary or perhaps I'll have a great story about the strangest Halloween ever... but either way, I'm going to have a good time!

