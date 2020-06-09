Here's Where You Can Stream 'The Hate U Give' For Free

When The Hate U Give arrived in theaters in 2018, it was hailed by critics. Based on the New York Times bestseller by Angie Thomas, the story took the popular YA genre and turned it into an educational tale about race in America. Actress Amandla Stenberg was nominated for several awards for her breakout performance as Starr Carter, including winning the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. Now the film is being released for free in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. Here's where you can stream The Hate U Give to experience this fantastic film.

For a significant number of Americas, the ongoing protests against police brutality since the death of George Floyd have been a wake-up call. According to the Washington Post, 69% say "the killing of Floyd represents a broader problem within law enforcement," a massive shift from five years ago when the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., which sparked similar protests, was seen by a majority of the country as an isolated incident.

One potential reason for the shift in attitude is due to recent movies, which helped white audiences understand racial injustice issues in America. Recently, Netflix made another of those films, Ava DuVernay's 13th, free to stream for anyone. Now director George Tillman Jr., who helmed The Hate U Give, is doing the same for his film.

Tillman Jr. tweeted out the news, writing:

I hope the film provides a bit of understanding. Our story is a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice. We must stand up for what we believe. The time for change is now!

Tillman Jr.'s tweet does not name a specific digital platform. That's because The Hate U Give is free to stream on almost all of them. (It is currently not streaming on Netflix.) For those who haven't seen the film already, here's the trailer:

And here's the synopsis:

Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives, and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

The Hate U Give is currently streaming free on most services, including Amazon, Hulu, iTunes/Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.