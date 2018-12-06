One of the most nominated shows to come out of the Golden Globe nominations this morning was The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The limited series centered on the serial killer Andrew Cunanan debuted at the beginning of the year and has gone on to be one of the standout television shows of 2018. But some people may have missed it. No worries! But you should probably check the series out before it sweeps the Golden Globes next month. Here's where to stream The Assassination of Gianni Versace before the 2019 Golden Globes.

Unfortunately, streaming The Assassination of Gianni Versace is not super easy right now, but it should be soon. Netflix has an exclusive deal with FX in regards to Ryan Murphy's anthology series for the network, which means the Gianni Versace season of American Crime Story will be available on Netflix eventually... but it is not streaming on Netflix right now. Currently, only the first season of American Crime Story (subtitled The People Vs. OJ Simpson) is available to stream on Netflix.

So, when can we expect The Assassination of Gianni Versace to pop up on our Netflix queues? Sadly, there has been no official news on that. As Bustle pointed out, American Crime Story may follow a similar Netflix release schedule as its sister series, American Horror Story. Each season of American Horror Story tends to be released on Netflix around the time that a new season of the series begins airing on FX. If American Crime Story follows this structure, then The Assassination of Gianni Versace may not begin streaming until a third season comes out. The upcoming third season of American Crime Story will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and it does not yet have a release date.

Sadly, it seems like The Assassination of Gianni Versace will not be dropping on Netflix before the 2019 Golden Globes air on Jan. 6, but there is still a way that fans can watch the bloody and fashionable limited series online. The season is available for purchase on Amazon, which might be the only surefire way to watch the show right now. Strangely, even FX's website and the network's app FXNOW do not currently have episodes of The Assassination of Gianni Versace available.

Although purchasing through Amazon seems to be the only way to stream The Assassination of Gianni Versace right now, it is definitely worth dropping some money on to watch the series before the Golden Globes next month. The show is one of the most nominated limited series at this year's ceremony with four major nominations. It is nominated for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television trophy as well as acting awards for three of its lead actors: Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, and Edgar Ramirez.

As the name of the show lays out, The Assassination of Gianni Versace is all about the man who shot and killed the famous designer Gianni Versace. Darren Criss plays Andrew Cunanan in the series, a gay man who compulsively lies in order to fulfill his dream of a rich and fabulous life. Along the way, Cunanan murders a number of people, including Gianni Versace, played by Edgar Ramirez. The show follows Cunanan's journey leading up to that fateful murder.

You can see how The Assassination of Gianni Versace fares at this year's Golden Globes when the awards show airs on Jan. 6, 2019.