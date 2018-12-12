Here's Where To Stream 'Killing Eve' Ahead Of The 2019 Awards Season

One of the buzziest new shows of this year is Killing Eve, a twisty spy drama that turns a cat-and-mouse chase between an MI5 agent and a globetrotting assassin on its head in wild and unexpected ways. Now that we are officially in the swing of awards season, you will be hearing about Killing Eve a lot more, as star Sandra Oh racks up nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. If you have not seen the show yet, then here's where to stream Killing Eve ahead of 2019 awards season.

Unfortunately for American audiences, Killing Eve was not exactly easy to watch when it was released in April earlier this year. The series aired its first season on BBC America, where its ratings steadily grew with each new episode — a rarity in network television. The lackluster ratings for the series premiere denote how difficult it was for audiences to find the show organically, but critical praise and social media fandom eventually led more viewers to find the show on BBC America.

Thankfully, Killing Eve is much easier for American audiences to watch now, and now is the perfect time to start bingeing the eight-episode first season since it is poised to win trophies during the fast-approaching awards season. Killing Eve recently began streaming on Hulu, which is the easiest way to watch the show. If you don't have Hulu, you can still watch the first two episodes on BBC America's website with a cable login. Season 1 of Killing Eve is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime and on YouTube.

