You guys, I don't want to make promises I can't keep, but I have a very good feeling this spring and summer will be the best rosé season yet. Why, you ask? Well, it seems as though rosé-flavored spirits are having a real moment right now (that I am very much here for), and they will expand your rosé selection beyond only the delicious pink wine you know and love. Here's where to get rosé-flavored Three Olives Vodka to make this rosé season anything but ordinary (if you're 21 years or older).

Don't get me wrong, enjoying a glass of classic rosé wine sounds like a perfectly lovely way to spend a spring or summer happy hour, but it also sounds fun to switch it up with an inventive, new cocktail. Enter the new Three Olives Rosé Vodka. Even though the flavor sounds exotic, you can easily search the Three Olives website to find a retailer selling this pink hard liquor near you.

So, what will you get when you try this new rosé-flavored vodka? According to Supercall, the vodka contains real rosé wine, and boasts a 30 percent ABV. When it comes to the flavor, the Three Olives website describes it as having "hints of pomegranate that develops into blended red fruit and French oak." Is it just me or does Three Olives Rosé Vodka sound bougie AF (in the best way, of course)?

Now that you know you definitely want to add Three Olives Rosé Vodka to your regular rosé rotation, you might wonder what kind of cocktails you can mix up with this new spirit. Thankfully, Three Olives can get you started with a drink recipe right there on the website. Their "Frosé Vosé" cocktail is a twist on the classic frosé that has been taking over your Instagram, and it includes the Three Olives Rosé Vodka, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, dry vermouth, and ice. It seriously sounds like a refreshingly tasty way to cool off during those sweltering summer days.

Not only will you enjoy the taste of the Three Olives Rosé Vodka, but you'll also be instantly transported to a rosé paradise when you get a whiff of the "refreshing strawberry and tart cherry" flavors "with subtle backgrounds of citrus and wildflower" on the nose of this spirit, according to their website. Also, the spirit comes complete with the pretty pink hue that rosé is known for, so whatever cocktail creation you come up with is sure to be perfect for the 'gram.

This new rosé-flavored vodka is totally affordable, too, coming in at $18 for a 750 milliliter bottle, according to Brit + Co. As I mentioned before, it seems as though rosé-flavored vodka is all the rage right now, so you can complete your rosé vodka collection by also picking up the new Hangar 1 rosé-flavored vodka.

If the addition of rosé-flavored vodka turns your rosé garden party into more of a vodka taste-test session (which is totally acceptable), then you might want to consider adding a throwback favorite to the mix. As I was reading about the new rosé-flavored vodka from Three Olives on their website, I was reminded of their trusty, nostalgic favorite: Three Olives Loopy Vodka. Yep, that's the vodka that tastes like your favorite bowl of Froot Loops cereal that you enjoyed during all those Saturday morning cartoon-watching sessions. OK, so the website doesn't actually mention Froot Loops by name, but it does say the vodka is "fruity and delicious," so you know what's up.

I have a feeling that Three Olives Rosé Vodka will quickly join Loopy on your go-to vodka flavors list, so it can't hurt to make sure you're stocked up with both when it comes to your next happy hour get-together. Rosé season is, of course, all about the pink stuff, but I'm sure people won't be mad at a little throwback vodka action. The more the merrier, right?