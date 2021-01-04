Pizza Hut is kicking off 2021 by honing in on a key element of your classic 'za. Cheese stans, rejoice, because the company is revamping its Original Stuffed Crust Pizza by keeping the focus on the crust and gooey cheese filling — and nothing else. The best part? You can get this special offering on the house for a limited time. Here's where to get Pizza Hut’s Nothing But Stuffed Crust for a savory revamp of the OG.

While the Hut has been serving its Original Stuffed Crust Pizza since 1995, the company decided to celebrate over 25 years of the offering by reimagining the pie with nothing but the crust. Thus, the limited-edition Nothing But Stuffed Crust — a golden-brown crust that's shaped like a ring with tons of gooey delicious cheese inside — was born.

From Jan. 5 through Jan. 7, the first 50 customers each day who visit select Pizza Hut locations in Dallas and Los Angeles will be able to score the special menu item for free with any $10 purchase. Unfortunately, the crust revamp will only be available at four different locations nationwide, meaning you're out of luck if you don't happen to live in the area.

Los Angeles:

1555 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006

6660 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028

Dallas/Fort Worth:

17580 Preston Rd., Dallas TX 75252

8605 Ohio Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Only time will tell whether Pizza Hut decides to bring its Nothing But Stuffed Crust to other cities in the future, but there's a chance it'll expand depending on how its debut goes, a Pizza Hut rep tells Elite Daily.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

Keep in mind that the offer is only valid for carryout or contactless curbside pickup, meaning you won't be able to take advantage of it online or for delivery or dine-in orders. For customers not in California or Texas, Pizza Hut is offering a limited-time deal on its OG Stuffed Crust, where you can get a large three-topping Stuffed Crust Pizza for $11.99. In keeping with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, you might want to consider contactless curbside pickup if possible to limit your exposure to others.

It's also best to call ahead to make sure the Nothing But Stuffed Crust is still available in order to avoid any unnecessary trips. If you have to carryout your order, wear a face mask and practice social distancing as much as possible when in store. After handling any packaging or leaving your Pizza Hut, make sure to wash or sanitize your hands.

