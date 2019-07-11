Are you a big fan of dessert for breakfast? If your answer is yes (which it should be), I've got pretty exciting news for you on the breakfast food front. Pillsbury recently released a new Toaster Strudel flavor to join its other iconic Toaster Strudel flavors, which include cinnamon, strawberry, apple, and chocolate, and you should probably stop what you're doing to check it out. Here's where to get Pillsbury's new Churro Toaster Strudel for the ultimate dessert breakfast, because who doesn't want to be eating churros for every meal.

According to information shared with Elite Daily, Pillsbury’s new Churro Toaster Strudel was released in June 2019 and costs around $2.58 for six Toaster Strudel pastries, which is the number of pastries that comes in each box. The breakfast food/dessert treat will be available at most retailers, including Albertson’s, Safeway, Giant Eagle, AWG, Supervalu, and HEB, which means that no matter what part of the United States you live in, you should have access to a grocery store that carries it. Plus, the Churro Toaster Strudel isn't a limited release or special-edition item, which means the item will be available for the foreseeable future — and you don't have to worry about it flying off shelves.

Instagram account @junkbanter shared some details about the Churro Toaster Strudel's flavor on June 18, writing that though it's a cinnamon-based flavor like Snickerdoodle Toaster Strudel, Cinnamon Roll Toaster Strudel, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Toaster Strudel, the Churro Toaster Strudels "pair cinnamon sugar filling with a chocolate icing," making it stand out from the rest of the cinnamon crowd.

Churros seem to be taking over when it comes to the most popular seasonal snacks. Tim Hortons got into the churro game back in June, when it released its limited-time Churro Donut. Tim Hortons' Churro Donut, which became available nationally on June 12, 2019, features a Honey Cruller Donut filled with caramel, and its topped with a cinnamon-sugar blend to achieve an almost-perfect replica of an actual churro.

If you like to get your churros fast-food style, Taco Bell may be the place to visit. The Tex-Mex fast food chain started testing its $1 Churro Donut in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year to see if it deserves a spot on the restaurant's permanent menu. The donut itself is coated in a cinnamon-sugar blend that's comparable to Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists, but the donut is denser and more cake-like than the Cinnamon Twist treats, making it a completely different treat.

Prefer your churro-flavored treat to be drinkable? You can actually order a Churro Frappuccino off Starbucks' secret menu, an unofficial menu created by fans of the coffee chain that isn't in any way integrated with Starbucks' actual menu items. To order a Churro Frappuccino, ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, Cinnamon Dolce syrup, White Mocha syrup, whipped cream, a dusting of cinnamon, and a caramel drizzle on top.

I don't know about you, but all this talk of churros is making me really crave some cinnamon-sugar goodness.