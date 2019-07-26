There was a period of time in my life where I only ate purple ketchup. It was undeniably funky, it added a chic aesthetic to all my school lunches, and most importantly, it gave me the thrilling sensation that I was eating something mystical. Given my affinity for all things magical, I already know I'd be similarly thrilled if I were to eat Nestle Toll House's new unicorn-themed candies. So, if you're looking to buy some for yourself, here's where to get Nestle Toll House's Unicorn Morsels.

Nestle Toll House's Unicorn Morsels are the pink and blue swirled sweets of my dreams. They look like supernatural gem stones, boasting bright pink and blue hues, and according to Best Products, they're vanilla flavored, which — if you ask me — is a real game-changer. Oh, and if you can refrain from eating them all before you get a chance to bake something, you can fit about 10 of them into one cookie. Need I say more?

Anyway, if these candies look appealing to you, you'll be happy to know that unlike a unicorn, they're pretty easy to find. Go to Walmart's website, where you'll see them for $2.97 per 10-ounce bag. You can order them directly there, or you might be able to pick them up, as long as they're available at your nearest location. Elite Daily reached out to Nestle Toll House for further information regarding availability, but did not hear back in time of publication.

And while it goes without saying I'll be eating these at every possible opportunity, the description on the back of the packaging has some pretty solid insight. After admitting that their product is — in fact — enchanted, Nestle reveals that the Unicorn Morsels are perfect atop cookies, brownies, pancakes, and cupcakes. Honestly, I never would have thought to put them on pancakes, so thank you for that suggestion.

According to the product page on Walmart's website, the package's description reads:

Add a MAGICAL twist to your everyday treats. Bake into your favorite cookies and brownies or top pancakes and cupcakes with our colorful morsels to bring unicorn wonder to your creation.

The packaging also includes a recipe for Nestle Toll House Unicorn Magic Sugar Cookies, and if they end up as light and fluffy as the brand's OG chocolate chip cookie recipe, I am definitely going to be making them for myself — no ifs, ands, or buts.

If you end up deciding that you want to add a little frosting atop your unicorn creations, try adding Pillsbury's Unicorn Vanilla Frosting. It tastes like the brand's classic packaged icing, but it's mixed with little unicorn sprinkles which are bound to match the vanilla-flavored morsels. Like I said before, I will undoubtedly be eating this solely for the aesthetic.

Whether you're 5, 25, or 55, I have to say — eating pretty, magical-looking foods never grows old. And Nestle's Unicorn Morsels not only look fabulous, but the vanilla flavoring sounds seriously mouth-watering. They're about to up the ante for any and all of my baking adventures, so if you need me, I'll be cooking up something sensational in the kitchen. Mentally prepare yourself for the most magical dessert you ever did see.