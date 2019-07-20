If you like to start your day off with a breakfast sandwich at the Golden Arches, you'll want to ready your tastebuds for a tasty new offering that's basically a godsend for those who can never decide if they're craving something savory or sweet. McDonald's is currently testing out the best of both worlds with a line of Blueberry McGriddles, and yes, they're just as epic as they sound. Here's where to get McDonald's Blueberry McGriddles while they're still in testing stages, because you don't want to sleep on this creation.

While breakfast sandwiches have been around forever, Mickey D's McGriddles changed the game when they launched back in 2003. It was an affordable, portable, and completely delicious option to get both your sweet and savory fix simultaneously handled with each bite, and the line of pancake-wrapped sandwiches remains one of my favorite breakfast options from the fast food chain.

So, when I heard that McDonald's was giving its beloved morning treat a fruity makeover just in time for summer, I was stoked and pretty curious about what to expect. While a Blueberry McGriddle Breakfast Sandwich is the morning pick-me-up I don't think any of us knew we needed in our lives, it's actually not that surprising a combination when you think about it. After all, how many of us would start our day with blueberry pancakes drizzled with maple syrup, scrambled eggs, and a side of crispy bacon if we had the time? Enter the Blueberry McGriddles, which is currently being tested at "more than 100 participating McDonald’s restaurants exclusively across the Washington D.C. metropolitan area for a limited time," according to a McDonald's press release shared on July 15.

That means if you do happen to live in the D.C. area or are visiting anytime in the new future, you can head to a participating Mickey D's and try out the the blueberry-studded take on a sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle, a bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddle, or a sausage McGriddle sans egg and cheese.

McDonald's

While it's hard to imagine what that might even taste like, Culinary Innovation Spokesperson for McDonald’s USA, Carol Martino, explained what to expect in the press release:

The Blueberry McGriddles breakfast sandwich will satisfy both the sweet and savory senses. The flavors from the real blueberries balanced with the sweet taste of maple, reminds me of the blueberry pancakes my mother used to make for us growing up. Imagine that combined with your choice of sizzling breakfast sausage or thick cut bacon nestled under a creamy slice of American cheese and fluffy egg. It’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.

I don't know about you, but this sounds like heaven in breakfast sandwich form to me.

Unfortunately, there's no telling if the item will move off testing menu and expand outside storefronts in the U.S. capital to a nationwide rollout, especially considering that the French Toast version of the McGriddle that the chain tested back in 2018 in Minnesota never made it to the permanent menu. Still, the chain tends to take customer feedback into consideration, so I'd make sure to head to a McDonald's if you happen to be in the D.C. area and share your thoughts on social media.