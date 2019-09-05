Well, summer is over which basically means that Halloween season starts right now. So while you stock up on your cinnamon-scented candles, sip your pumpkin spice lattes, and gear up your fall wardrobe for those pumpkin patch pics, you should probably start planning out which Halloween beauty products to cop. Lucky for you, Lush just announced that they will be releasing their spooky holiday collection on Friday, Sept. 13. So if you're wondering where to get Lush's Halloween 2019 Collection once it launches, then read on because I've got all of the deets.

Lush's Halloween Collection will make its debut exclusively on Lush.com on Sept. 13 and will only be available while supplies last. So if you're a Halloween-lover, then you're going to want to cop these ghoulish products as soon as they drop.

For the collection, Lush resurrected five products from the past and also added seven brand new spooky offerings. From lip scrubs, to bath bombs, to soaps, all of the products in the collection are fall- and Halloween-themed and are sure to add the perfect frightening touch to your beauty routine — in the best way possible, of course.

For a look at some of the spookiest products from Lush's Halloween Collection, then read on.

Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub

A brand new offering, Lush created the Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub as a different way to taste that seasonal pumpkin flavor that you know and love. It's made with made with warming cinnamon and softening organic pumpkin seed butter for smooth, moisturized lips.

Boo! Shower Slime

Oh how far slime has come since Nickelodeon's Slime Time Live days. Lush has definitely upgraded that green lumpy slime that we used to watch get poured all over contestants. The brand has made it into a slightly-chic-slightly-spooky black concoction that is to be used as a shower scrub. It's a smooth texture and is made up of cleansing bamboo stem extract and a sweet bubblegum scent.

Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb

Mercury Retrograde might be a tough time for some, but the reversal of the planet of communication doesn't have to continue to haunt you. Instead, when you use Lush's Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb you can see just your bright future in the bomb's celestial waters. The bath bomb is made up of lemon, gardenia, and cinnamon oils for a fragrance that is out of this world.

Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar

You didn't think that Lush was going to come out with a Halloween collection without including a Pumpkin Bubble Bar, did you? The sparkly bar will leave your skin moisturized, smelling amazing, and touched with a slight shimmer.

Bewitched Bubble Bar

Lush has brought back their Bewitched Bubble Bar to turn your bath water a spooky shade of black and to conjure up a cloud of frightening bubbles. This bar is the only black cat whose path you'll want to cross as it will leave your skin smelling fruity and feeling soft.

It's never too early to get started on your Halloween beauty looks, and why not begin with prepping your skin in the most frightening yet fabulous way possible with Lush's Halloween Collection.