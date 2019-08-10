If you relate to celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Blake Shelton, and Jessie Pitts going through their bowls of Lucky Charms to pick out the marshmallows, you're going to love the cereal brand's latest product, which is all about gifting your tastebuds with the sweet treats you know and love. ICYMI, Kraft has debuted oversized versions of the pillowy multi-colored confections, so you can say goodbye to wading through a box of Lucky Charms to get your fix. Here's where to get Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows if seriously upping your s'mores game with these bad boys sounds like it's in the cards.

Back on Wednesday, Aug. 7, the purveyors behind everyone's favorite marshmallow-filled cereal revealed that they had teamed up with Jet-Puffed to sell stand-alone bags of the brand's sugary flavored "charms" in an Instagram post, and unsurprisingly, the hype was real. I mean, the fact that the iconic sweets have now been updated to be bigger and more puffy is definitely something to celebrate.

According to press materials, the bags feature the same vanilla-flavored pink hearts, yellow stars, green clovers, and blue moons that you'll recognize from the cereal, except that the formula has been updated to make these offerings more like the fluffy gooey marshmallows that you'd melt to sandwich into a s'more or eat solo after roasting over a campfire. In short, it's the summer 2019 makeover that you need, not want, in your life. And yes, it's just an added bonus that you don't need to wait until breakfast for a socially acceptable time to get your Lucky Charms fix. TBH, these look like the perfect option for some on-the-go snacking, although I'd definitely recommend trying them with some milk and getting back to the rest of us on if the resulting marshmallow-flavored sips are just as good as with the cereal.

Courtesy of Kraft

After hearing all this, you are probably already halfway out the door on a mission to find these bad boys in stores. Before you head out, I'd recommend sitting down and doing some research first. While the Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows are starting to appear on shelves, they won't be available for purchase nationwide at grocery outlets until September 2019, according to a Kraft rep. So, there's definitely a chance that your local retailer is already selling them, but I'd check the Kraft product locator to make sure before you run your weekly errands. However, you don't have to worry about checking the product locator after they do roll out in September, because the marshmallow packs will be a permanent addition to the Jet-Puffed family of products, per press materials.

If these bags of giant "charms" look like the perfect way to keep the weekday scaries at bay by extending all the weekend vibes, I'd suggest hitting up your closest grocery store and grabbing a bag (or five) of these tasty treats. According to the Kraft rep, each bag of flavored marshmallows will be retailing for only $1.50, meaning that you definitely won't have to break the bank to make some 'Gram-worthy s'mores before the summer is over. Happy munching!