Soda lovers will be getting a sweet surprise come early May, because Dr. Pepper will be releasing a brand new flavor. Unlike Dr. Pepper's OG selections — which boast flavors of cinnamon, cherry, and vanilla — the new option will taste like berries (yum). In fact, the upcoming flavor itself is called "Dark Berry," which is totally different than the Dr. Pepper selections you're used to drinking. If you're craving something new, you might be wondering where to get Dr. Pepper's new Dark Berry flavor. Rest assured that it probably won't be hard to find.

But before I talk about where you'll be able to grab the new flavor, let's discuss its availability. (It'd be a total bummer to go shopping before it even hits the shelves, am I right?) According to the brand's factsheet for the new sip, Dr. Pepper Dark Berry will become available on Wednesday, May 1. Now that I got that out of the way, let's chat about where you'll be able to find it.

In an email from Dr. Pepper to Elite Daily, the brand shared customers will be able to buy the new limited-time Dark Berry flavor at retailers nationwide when it comes out. So, you should be able to find it on your grocery store shelf once May 1 hits. You won't have to shell out a tone of cash to get the new flavor either, since a 20-ounce bottle will cost $1.99, and a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans will cost $5.29, per the brand.

With that being said, check out your go-to supermarket in May to see if it's on the shelves. If it is, stock up ASAP.

I say "stock up ASAP" because Dr. Pepper Dark Berry will only be available for a limited time. Don't fret, though: Other Dr. Pepper flavors (like Cherry and Cherry Vanilla) are available all year round. So, there will be no shortage on the sweet soda (even when Dark Berry is gone).

Speaking of "sweet soda," let's talk about the taste of Dr. Pepper's Dark Berry option. According to a description of the sip, the berry-inspired selection features flavors of black cherry, black currant, and blackberry (along with the OG Dr. Pepper taste, of course). As someone who's a fan of berry-flavored beverages, I'm excited to give it a try.

Courtesy of Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper's new berry flavors aren't the only unique assets to the upcoming soda. As you can see, the Dark Berry cans are literally dark blue, which is a stark difference from the usual red, white, and gold packaging.

One more difference that you'll see on Dr. Pepper Dark Berry cans is the Spider-Man logo. According to The Daily Mail, the new flavor is being released in honor of the upcoming Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Don't be fooled, though: The film itself doesn't come out until July 5. However, the new Dr. Pepper flavor will hit the shelves two months earlier.

If you're hoping to give the new flavor a try, hit up your local store on May 1 to pick up a few packs. In the meantime, you can always try Pepsi's new fruity flavor options, which also include a berry-inspired sip.